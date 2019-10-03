Big Wave Surfer Makua Rothman Drops New Song & Video For 'Cry Me An Ocean'

World champion surfer and musician Makua Rothman's new single "Cry Me An Ocean" co-written with Bo Napoleon and Nick Bailey, is set to drop today via Mensch House Records/ Island Empire, and is available everywhere you stream music. Watch the single's lyric video below!

"Cry Me An Ocean" is a soulful record about breakup and betrayal. Rothman explains the title, "The name was created when I wanted to write a song about break ups and when u are strong enough to let go." The record was produced by Makua Rothman along with Nick Bailey and Jimmy Beats, and was recorded at Kona Town Recording, co-owned by Bret Bollinger, vocalist and bassist for Pepper, in Redondo Beach, CA. "Cry Me An Ocean" features a hypnotizing acoustic chord progression with heartfelt vocals and lyrics floating overtop.

Makua Rothman was born on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii and started surfing at the age of two years old. At the age of 18, Rothman surfed a 66-foot wave, the largest wave, known at the time, to be surfed world-wide. Later, Rothman went on to win the 2002 Billabong XXL Big Wave Challenge Award in a historic big-wave session, became the 2007 World Cup Surfing champion, and the 2015 World Surf League Big Wave Championship. He is an accomplished musician who is finishing up his sophomore release, the follow up to his critically acclaimed album Sound Wave.





