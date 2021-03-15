Big Mother Gig Releases New Single 'The Doctor Will See You Now'

Milwaukee-bred/LA-based indie rock band Big Mother Gig are pleased to present the brand new music video for "The Doctor Will See You Now," the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, April 30 release of its brand new full-length album titled Gusto (pre-order). A pretty overt admission of sobriety being a work in progress, "The Doctor Will See You Know" is frontman Richard Jankovich's attempt at a proud declaration of being sober, even at the risk of seeming corny. The song is also a fun poke at the whole industry of care. "Recovery starts with self-care and it's a very LA thing to even use terms like 'self-care'," Jankovich says. "We all think if we can just get better, everything will fall into place. Like the idea of a magic pill-just getting to the right doctor will make us better. Kale juice cleanse, hot yoga, meditation. Self-care both saves me daily and mortifies my Midwestern sensibilities."

The video, which stars Eric Shah (Ballet Master Arturo Fernandez, Inland Pacific Ballet) and Jill Bartlett (Amazon's One Mississippi, Disney's Amphibia, Comedy Central's American Body Shop), tries to capture the meaning of the song as well in that sometimes it takes another person to help us see what's wrong with us. This can be true of our addictions-we're often blind to what is wrong with us until another person identifies it. Watch the music video for "The Doctor Will See You Now" at American Songwriter HERE and YouTube HERE

A celebration of sobriety, Gusto is first and foremost a recovery record. "I celebrated my first year of sobriety alone over a stormy Spring weekend in a desert cabin with some recording gear," frontman Richard Jankovich recalls. "The album just flowed out of me-13 songs over three days. I wrote from morning until night and it was cathartic." Addressing family, marriage, addiction, anger, serotonin, despair and, ultimately, hope, Gusto is a wide-ranging, emotional journey that focuses on second chances. Stream the album's first single, "The Underdog," feat. Leah Wellbaum of Slothrust on YouTube HERE.

Written by music vet Richard Jankovich and performed by Michael Datz, Albert Kurniawan, Micah Lopez as well as Jankovich, Gusto, the forthcoming album from LA's Big Mother Gig, was originally going to be titled For Those About To Rock Bottom, a sarcastic reference to a rock band learning to sober up. Continuing with this creative thread, Big Mother Gig recorded the album that would go on to be mixed by Dan Long (Local Natives, Spiral Stairs) and mastered by the legendary Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, Spoon, The White Stripes).

Previously, the band released their 2018 LP, No More Questions, while wrapping a West Coast tour opening for Gin Blossoms. The LP featured Dicky Barrett (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) and Britta Phillips (Luna) on vocals. It was praised by Brooklyn Vegan, NPR/The Current, Paste, The Big Takeover, Alternative Press, Under The Radar, No Depression and more. The band also hosted a six-episode web-series and their music video for "Obliterate" starred Sons Of Anarchy/Mayans actor Michael Ornstein.

Prior to 2016, Jankovich was known for Burnside Project (Bar/None, Sony) whose "Cue The Pulse To Begin" became the theme to Queer As Folk, and Pocket, a persona he used to remix Radiohead, Beck and others to acclaim by Pitchfork and Stereogum. Since reforming in 2016, Big Mother Gig has performed with Gin Blossoms, Soccer Mommy, The Posies, Luna, Peelander-Z , Alvarez Kings, The Yawpers and more.

Listen here: