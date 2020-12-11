Big Gorgeous Return With New Music Video for 'Crack In Her Hand'

Not content to let 2020 flaccidly fizzle out in its final god-forsaken days, Perv pop pioneers Big Gorgeous have showered fans with a brand new music video for its track "Crack In Her Hand," (no raincoat included!).

In this sun-soaked visual companion to its sex-drenched anthem of debauchery taken from 2020's Perv Pop, Big Gorgeous descends upon the beach with its antics cocked and ready to blow on the unsuspecting populace, whether they like it or not!

"The video was a blast to make," says Big Gorgeous. "We ruined the vacations of several families while filming on location at a Delaware Beach, and probably scarred some children for life."

So bring out your lighters and take a hit from Big Gorgeous' latest slice of twin-turbo libido madness, as come 2021, nothing is going to stop Big Gorgeous from their world takeover this time so you better prepare thyself, because the beast never dies, it only gets back up again!

Perv Pop, Big Gorgeous' debut LP, and the aural antithesis of proper decency, is available now on...

Watch the NSFW video here: