Biffy Clyro to Headline Intimate U.S. Tour This December

This fall, Scottish alternative rock trio Biffy Clyro will launch an intimate and exclusive North American headline tour. The band carefully selected eight storied rooms in major cities across the United States.
The tour kicks off on December 2nd in Los Angeles, CA at Lodge Room, stops in Chicago, IL at Bottom Lounge on December 10 and New York at Bowery Ballroom on December 13, and concludes in Washington, DC at Black Cat on December 14. Given the small capacities of each venue and demand for the three-piece, this tour is expected to sell out.
A special Biffy Clyro presale goes live on Wednesday October 22 at 10am local time followed by venue and radio presales on Thursday October 23 at 10am local time. All presales end Thursday October 23 at 10pm local time. General on-sale commences Friday October 24 at 10am local time. Raue is the evening’s special guest across all dates. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
The group will embark on this jaunt in support of their globally praised new album Futique—out now via Warner Records. The record has already tallied tens of millions of streams fueled by the likes of “A Little Love.”
Biffy Clyro is in the midst of a run of special acoustic performances. They will play a matinee and an evening session at each venue, all of which instantly sold-out. Their full scale headline tour then gets underway in January. Arena shows in Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff all sold-out in just 24 hours and were soon followed by Madrid, Oslo, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Düsseldorf and Offenbach. All other dates are seeing strong demand and remaining tickets are available HERE.
21st - Dundee, Fat Sams (with Assai)
22nd - Glasgow, SWG3 (with Assai)
2nd - Los Angeles, Lodge Room
5th - Denver, HQ
7th - Minneapolis, Fine Line
9th - St. Louis, Delmar Hall
10th - Chicago, Bottom Lounge
11th - Detroit, The Magic Stick
13th - New York, Bowery Ballroom
14th - Washington DC, Black Cat
9th - Belfast, SSE Arena
10th - Dublin, 3Arena
12th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
14th - London, The O2
16th - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
17th - Manchester, Co-op Live (SOLD OUT)
18th - Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)
20th - Aberdeen, P&J Live
21st - Glasgow, OVO Hydro (SOLD OUT)
30th - Amsterdam, AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
31st - Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Live (SOLD OUT)
1st - Paris, Olympia
3rd - Valencia, Roig Arena
4th - Madrid, La Riviera (SOLD OUT)
5th - Lisbon, Sagres, Campo Pequeno
8th - Berne, Festhalle
9th - Zurich, Halle 622
11th - Milan, Alcatraz
12th - Munich, Zenith
13th - Offenbach, Stadthalle (SOLD OUT)
15th - Vienna, Gasometer
16th - Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
18th - Hamburg, Sporthalle
19th - Luxembourg, Rockhal
21st - Oslo, Sentrum Scene (SOLD OUT)
22nd - Stockholm, Fållan
23rd - Copenhagen, Vega (SOLD OUT)
Photo credit: Eva Pentel
