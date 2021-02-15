Bido Announces New Hip Hop EP 'Narcotics'

The 18-year-old-South Florida-whiz-kid has been furiously writing and making beats since the tender age of seven. According to him, he had no choice in the matter. Creating is just something he does, always. Bido's compulsive work ethic recently paid off when Sony subsidiary, The Orchard, tracked him down to team up. The distribution-focused outfit is not playing games, having catapulted numerous indie artists into the mainstream: T-Pain, 21 Savage, BTS and Flipp Dinero to humbly name a few.

Possessed by hip-hop at an unusually young age, Bido took it upon himself to master the art of making beats. He now wears all musical hats with authority. He writes, produces, engineers and markets his brand (Bidoway Inc.) on a shockingly pro-level. Nowadays, every young rapper wants/needs to be their own producer. Unfortunately, that's given way to an onslaught of marginal rappers, whom often rely on style over substance. Bido's got swag for days, but there's a self-deprecating-arrogance to his writing that makes him wholly singular. His cerebral depth, lyrically, is undeniable.

Upon one listen to Bido's most recent dark-adventure, Narcotics, you'll quickly find that his wordplay is refined, cavernous and way beyond his years. In a world where most youngins are flexing financially, Bido has little to no time for that. No track on the EP goes beyond the 2:41-minute-mark. Bido goes in hard and gets out quick. He won't waste your time, nor can his time be wasted.

On the EP's single, aptly dubbed, "Narcotics," Bido's bars are so masterful, that it's easy to overlook his singing voice. His vocal dexterity and attack merges elements of Reggeaton, Dancehall, and futuristic trap. He strikes hard and fast, but always softens the blow with his nimble singing approach. It's a mind-bending listening experience. Now enter the production (mostly done by Bido himself). Picture chucking Frank Sinatra's old bones, R&B, Merengue, Salsa, Bachata, Hip-Hop and Billie Eilish into a crock-pot and letting it simmer on low. The melodies are cinematic, romantic and haunting, yet all grounded perfectly by Bido's keen choice in rugged beats.

On the track "Narcotics," Bido proclaims that mental health comes first; money and fame, second. He's fully aware that success starts within oneself. That said, he remains cautiously ambitious.

