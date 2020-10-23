Biden for President Announces New Participants in Weekly Concert Series

'Team Joe Sings' is each Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Today, Biden for President announced the latest participants in the weekly online concert series titled Team Joe Sings. Each Thursday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, artists release virtual performances in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

This week's artists include Sylvan Esso, Colin Meloy (of The Decembrists),, Amanda Palmer, Tune-Yards, Overcoats, Moon Taxi, The War and Treaty, Anthony McGill, Ranky Tanky, Adeline, Bottler, Lulu Simon, Audrey Kelly, and Zeke Thomas.

Previous weeks have featured Kesha, Anthony Hamilton, Los Lobos, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service, the Harlem Gospel Choir, Misterwives, Matt Berninger (of The National), Chloe x Halle, X Ambassadors, Andrew Bird, JP Saxe, Jonathan Facka, Alfred Howard, Aniello, Susan Werner, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, Dar Williams, Gracie Abrams, Daya, Caroline Spence, Rob Thomas, Drive-By Truckers, Dawes, Amos Lee, Courtney Taylor Taylor (of Dandy Warhols), Low Cut Connie, BAILEN, Portugal. The Man, Robert Been (of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club), and Chris Thile.

Performances will be streamed on each artist's YouTube page:

View More Music Stories Related Articles