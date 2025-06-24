Between the Buried and Me Will Embark on North American Fall Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Between the Buried and Me will embark on an extensive North American tour on Sept. 14, just two days after the release of their eagerly awaited new album, The Blue Nowhere (Sept. 12, InsideOutMusic).

The six-week trek is a co-headlining run with Hail The Sun, featuring openers Delta Sleep (Sept. 22-October 30) and The World Is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die (Sept. 14-21). Tickets are on-sale this Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketing links are available here.

Between the Buried and Me announced the Sept. 12 release of The Blue Nowhere, the GRAMMY®-nominated band’s eleventh studio album, and their first new music in four years. The album news arrived alongside the release of “Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark” and its accompanying video, which explores the 3D-modeled hotel that is The Blue Nowhere.

Discussing the direction of The Blue Nowhere, vocalist Tommy Rogers explains: “It’s more of a feeling—those moments when you feel alone in the world and you’re reflecting, and in that process you’re finding out new things about yourself and your place in the world. Existing in a space where nobody can find you, as you’re hidden from all forms of reality- That’s The Blue Nowhere.”

September 27-October 30 are co-headlining dates with Hail The Sun. Over the past 25 years, they have released ten albums, from their 2002 self-titled debut to 2021’s Colors II, blending technical mastery with conceptual depth. Throughout their career their albums have consistently landed on year-end best-of lists, earned a GRAMMY® nomination in 2019 (with the award’s website praising their music as “versatile, imaginative and absolutely crushing the band’s music”), been dubbed “prog metal heroes” by Kerrang!, and praised by Guitar World for their “epic” and “hugely diverse” sound.

Produced by longtime collaborator Jamie King, The Blue Nowhere is the first Between the Buried and Me album to feature an extensive string and horn section. It is available as a Special Edition CD, Gatefold 2LP, and digitally. A Deluxe Gatefold Special Colored 2LP + 2CD edition includes a bonus track on Side D, the full album and instrumentals across 2CDs, an exclusive door-hanger, and alternate artwork.

Between the Buried and Me tour dates:

September 14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

September 15 Boston, MA Royale

September 16 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

September 18 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

September 19 Montreal, QC Théâtre Beanfield

September 20 Portland, ME Aura

September 21 Albany, NY Empire Live

September 22 New York, NY Warsaw

September 23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

September 25 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

September 26 Charleston, SC Music Farm

September 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

September 29 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

September 30 Orlando, FL House of Blues

October 1 New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater

October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

October 3 San Antonio, TX Kill Iconic Fest

October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

October 7 Phoenix, AZ The Nile Theater

October 8 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

October 9 Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford

October 10 San Francisco, CA August Hall

October 12 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

October 13 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

October 14 Vancouver, BC The Pearl

October 16 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

October 17 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall

October 19 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

October 20 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

October 21 Bozeman, MT The ELM

October 22 Missoula, MT The Wilma

October 24 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

October 25 Wichita, KS TempleLive

October 26 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

October 27 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre

October 28 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

October 29 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

October 30 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

July 30 – August 17: Performing Colors in its entirety

Photo credit: Randy Edwards

