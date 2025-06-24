Between the Buried and Me Will Embark on North American Fall Tour

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time.
Between the Buried and Me will embark on an extensive North American tour on Sept. 14, just two days after the release of their eagerly awaited new album, The Blue Nowhere (Sept. 12, InsideOutMusic).
The six-week trek is a co-headlining run with Hail The Sun, featuring openers Delta Sleep (Sept. 22-October 30) and The World Is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die (Sept. 14-21). Tickets are on-sale this Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketing links are available here.
Between the Buried and Me announced the Sept. 12 release of The Blue Nowhere, the GRAMMY®-nominated band’s eleventh studio album, and their first new music in four years. The album news arrived alongside the release of “Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark” and its accompanying video, which explores the 3D-modeled hotel that is The Blue Nowhere.
Discussing the direction of The Blue Nowhere, vocalist Tommy Rogers explains: “It’s more of a feeling—those moments when you feel alone in the world and you’re reflecting, and in that process you’re finding out new things about yourself and your place in the world. Existing in a space where nobody can find you, as you’re hidden from all forms of reality- That’s The Blue Nowhere.”
September 27-October 30 are co-headlining dates with Hail The Sun. Over the past 25 years, they have released ten albums, from their 2002 self-titled debut to 2021’s Colors II, blending technical mastery with conceptual depth. Throughout their career their albums have consistently landed on year-end best-of lists, earned a GRAMMY® nomination in 2019 (with the award’s website praising their music as “versatile, imaginative and absolutely crushing the band’s music”), been dubbed “prog metal heroes” by Kerrang!, and praised by Guitar World for their “epic” and “hugely diverse” sound.
Produced by longtime collaborator Jamie King, The Blue Nowhere is the first Between the Buried and Me album to feature an extensive string and horn section. It is available as a Special Edition CD, Gatefold 2LP, and digitally. A Deluxe Gatefold Special Colored 2LP + 2CD edition includes a bonus track on Side D, the full album and instrumentals across 2CDs, an exclusive door-hanger, and alternate artwork.
September 14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
September 15 Boston, MA Royale
September 16 Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre
September 18 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
September 19 Montreal, QC Théâtre Beanfield
September 20 Portland, ME Aura
September 21 Albany, NY Empire Live
September 22 New York, NY Warsaw
September 23 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
September 25 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
September 26 Charleston, SC Music Farm
September 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
September 29 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
September 30 Orlando, FL House of Blues
October 1 New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater
October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
October 3 San Antonio, TX Kill Iconic Fest
October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
October 7 Phoenix, AZ The Nile Theater
October 8 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
October 9 Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford
October 10 San Francisco, CA August Hall
October 12 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
October 13 Seattle, WA The Crocodile
October 14 Vancouver, BC The Pearl
October 16 Edmonton, AB Union Hall
October 17 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall
October 19 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
October 20 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
October 21 Bozeman, MT The ELM
October 22 Missoula, MT The Wilma
October 24 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
October 25 Wichita, KS TempleLive
October 26 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s
October 27 Chicago, IL The Vic Theatre
October 28 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
October 29 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
October 30 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
July 30 – August 17: Performing Colors in its entirety
Photo credit: Randy Edwards
Videos