Bethel Music's Noah Paul Harrison Releases 'Elohim (Live)

Bethel Music's newest member, Noah Paul Harrison, debuted his first single as part of the collective, "Elohim (Live)," available today along with a powerful music video. Now streaming on all platforms, this anthem magnifies the infinite character of God, reminding listeners that there is nothing our God can't do. Listen to the song here and watch the video here.

"Elohim (Live)" invites listeners into a powerful worship experience, underscoring the vastness of God's power and His undeniable presence. Inspired by Psalms 147:5 - "Great is our Lord and mighty in power; His understanding has no limit" - "Elohim (Live)" is a stirring declaration of God's greatness, goodness, and boundless kindness. The live recording captures the energy and depth of a worship experience that draws listeners into a deeper understanding of God's power and provision.

"I am so excited to share the song 'Elohim,'" says Harrison. "A few years ago, my good friend Gable Price and I had an impromptu writing session, and he shared his idea for this song. We worked on it for a couple of hours. I remember feeling the power behind the song in that moment, but I didn't fully grasp the full gravity of it until a couple of years later when I led it on a Sunday at church. This song reminds me of the vastness of God and the power of his kingdom!"

Harrison's music is a direct reflection of his own journey and passion for worship. Born and raised in Rochester Hills, Mich., he moved to Manhattan with his wife, Carling, in 2023, where he now leads worship for Bethel New York. His musical journey began at an early age, with his father's guitar playing shaping his early love for worship. His ministry path has taken him from leading in his home church at age 12, to serving as a worship leader at Bethel Church in Redding, Calif., and finally to his new home in New York City, where he joined the Bethel Music collective in 2024.

For more information about Noah Paul Harrison, visit https://bethelmusic.com/roster/noah-paul-harrison.

About Noah Paul Harrison

Noah Paul Harrison is a worship leader and songwriter based in Manhattan, New York. A native of Rochester Hills, Mich., Noah's love for music and worship began early, and his passion for leading people in song has only deepened throughout his journey. After serving at Bethel Church in Redding, California, Noah became a part of Bethel Music in 2024, where he continues to write and lead worship. His music reflects his deep love for Jesus and his commitment to serving the local church. When not leading worship, Noah enjoys spending time with his wife, Carling, and has recently discovered the joy of cooking.

About Bethel Music

Bethel Music is a worship movement pursuing the presence of God and capturing fresh expressions of worship out of Redding, California. Bethel Music has grown from a local church music ministry to an internationally renowned collective of songwriters, artists, and musicians. Brian and Jenn Johnson co-founded this movement in 2001 to raise up worshippers, take hold of their true identity, and pursue intimacy with God above all else. Since 2001, the Bethel Music collective has released 18 worship albums, including "Homecoming (2021)," "Simple (2022)," "Come Up Here (2023)," and most recently "Moments: Wait (2024)." Each album carries a unique theme and features some of the most well-recognized artists in the genre. In 2021, the label was nominated for 6 Dove Awards, and another 11 in 2022, spanning across categories like "Songwriter of the Year", "Worship Album of the Year", and "Inspirational and Rock/Contemporary Songs of the Year". Since forming, Bethel Music has broken records, ranking in CCLI's top 25 songs since 2013. Their song "Goodness of God" has continually ranked as the top charted song since it was released in 2019. "This Is Amazing Grace" has ranked in the top 100 songs since 2014, "No Longer Slaves" since 2016, and "The Lion and the Lamb" since 2017. In addition, "Reckless Love" has appeared in the top 25 since 2018, and "Living Hope" in the top 10 since 2019. Hitting a new stride over the last few years, Bethel Music has continually ranked #6 in the top 10 radio market share. See more at https://bethelmusic.com/.

Comments