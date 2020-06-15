Betcha Release Video For Single 'July'

Atlantic recording group Betcha has released the colorful and high-energy official video to their latest radiant single, "July." The captivating video premiered today via Alt Press, with the outlet heralding the track as an "undeniably catchy rock tune [that's] perfect for summer playlists that still need a little bit of edge and a heavy dose of rock grit." Shot at the band's home in Nashville, the colorful video is now streaming on the band's official YouTube channel.

The video is the band's latest collaboration with Nashville-based director Joey Brodnax. Betcha released the feel-good single, produced by Nick Furlong (blink-182, WALK THE MOON, All Time Low, 5 Seconds of Summer), last month.

"'July' is about accepting the highs and lows of life. One can't really exist without the other. If we never experienced bad days we wouldn't be able to truly appreciate how beautiful a good one can be," the band said about the track. "Sometimes it can be difficult to convince yourself that things are okay, that there doesn't have to be a problem. "July" is our way of saying enjoy the highs, and if things happen to be low, good days will eventually come back around."

"July" is latest in a string of new music releases from Betcha, arriving hot on the heels of the acclaimed "If That's Alright." The track was joined by an equally energetic companion video, directed by Nashville-based filmmaker Joey Brodnax and featuring a cameo by Briston Maroney .

Written by Betcha with producer Brian Phillips (blink-182, Saint Motel), "If That's Alright" was met by effusive applause from the likes of Billboard, which named it one of "20 Great Songs To Discover While You're Quarantined," writing, "The uber-catchy 'If That's Alright' will have you dreaming of sunnier days." The "upbeat, undeniably catchy" "If That's Alright" "maintains its rock-infused heart, while also merging in elements of pop," raved Ones To Watch, adding simply, "Betcha is an electric reminder of why we love rock."

"If That's Alright" in turn followed Betcha's acclaimed debut EP, FALLING. FALLING includes such fan favorites as "Lucy Lucy," "Coincidental," and the ebullient title track, the later of which was recently featured on The CW's smash series, Riverdale. In addition, all three tracks are joined by official music videos, streaming now via YouTube.

Known for an irrepressible stage presence honed on countless local stages and national tours alongside such like-minded acts as Kaleo, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Judah The Lion, Betcha hope to return to the road later this year. The band recently performed live in their trusty touring van for Jam In The Van's "Jam In YOUR Van" fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting the Sweet Relief Musician Fund's COVID-19 Fund.

