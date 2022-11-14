Bert Kreischer & Sixthman Announce 'Fully Loaded at Sea' Cruise

Comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have announced the premier sailing of Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded At Sea, a star-studded comedy cruise sailing October 27 - 31, 2023 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Pre-sale sign-ups are underway now - join by midnight to be assigned an early booking time for cabin reservations. Cabins will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 18 at 2pm EST. To join the pre-sale and get more information, please visit here.

The first-ever voyage of Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded At Sea - which follows this summer's hugely popular Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, an eight-city comedy tour that visited minor-league ballparks, a race track, an indoor arena, and an outdoor amphitheater across America - will showcase a world-class array of top comics, hosted by Kreischer and featuring such all-star stand-ups as Whitney Cummings, Mark Normand, Ms. Pat, and more to be announced.

In addition, a jam-packed schedule of events offers a variety of activities and opportunities for cruisers to interact with some of their favorite performers. Highlights will include live podcast tapings, a hilariously painful Bellyflop contest, and the inaugural Bert's Beer Run, in which cruisers can burn off (most) of the calories they're consuming with laps around the Norwegian Pearl jogging track.

"Cold beers, sunsets, open water, bikinis, speedos, day drinking - this cruise has all my favorite things in one place and that's why I wanted to take my Fully Loaded Comedy Festival on the high seas," says Kreischer. "Once again, I'm bringing some of my favorite comedians with me for an epic 4-day party filled with standup, podcasting, live music, and a ton of other wild surprises."

Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded At Sea will also include unforgettable shore excursions in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas (offering gorgeous white sand beaches, ideal for snorkeling and swimming with pigs) and Nassau, Bahamas (the ultimate vacationer's paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters). Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

The luxurious Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded At Sea the most fully loaded comedy cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Sixthman is celebrating the season with special holiday pricing through December 31 on selected 2023 cruises. Guests can secure a cabin on one of Sixthman's Fall 2023 events - including Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded At Sea - with just a $100 per person down payment, regardless of cabin type, exclusively through online booking. This offer only applies to the ARB payment method and cannot be used for Sixthman's monthly payment plan.

In addition, qualified guests can reserve cabins on a number of Sixthman's Spring 2023 sailings with 0% APR Financing through leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution, Uplift. Qualified guests will pay 0% interest for the full cost of the cabin, which can be paid off even past the event. To apply for this deal, guests must contact Sixthman Guest Services at 1-877-SIXTHMAN.

BERT KREISCHER'S FULLY LOADED AT SEA

Sailing October 27-31, 2023

From Miami, FL To Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas & Nassau, Bahamas

Aboard the Norwegian Pearl