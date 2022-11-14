Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bert Kreischer & Sixthman Announce 'Fully Loaded at Sea' Cruise

Bert Kreischer & Sixthman Announce 'Fully Loaded at Sea' Cruise

Cabins will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 18 at 2pm EST.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have announced the premier sailing of Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded At Sea, a star-studded comedy cruise sailing October 27 - 31, 2023 from Miami, FL to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl.

Pre-sale sign-ups are underway now - join by midnight to be assigned an early booking time for cabin reservations. Cabins will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 18 at 2pm EST. To join the pre-sale and get more information, please visit here.

The first-ever voyage of Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded At Sea - which follows this summer's hugely popular Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, an eight-city comedy tour that visited minor-league ballparks, a race track, an indoor arena, and an outdoor amphitheater across America - will showcase a world-class array of top comics, hosted by Kreischer and featuring such all-star stand-ups as Whitney Cummings, Mark Normand, Ms. Pat, and more to be announced.

In addition, a jam-packed schedule of events offers a variety of activities and opportunities for cruisers to interact with some of their favorite performers. Highlights will include live podcast tapings, a hilariously painful Bellyflop contest, and the inaugural Bert's Beer Run, in which cruisers can burn off (most) of the calories they're consuming with laps around the Norwegian Pearl jogging track.

"Cold beers, sunsets, open water, bikinis, speedos, day drinking - this cruise has all my favorite things in one place and that's why I wanted to take my Fully Loaded Comedy Festival on the high seas," says Kreischer. "Once again, I'm bringing some of my favorite comedians with me for an epic 4-day party filled with standup, podcasting, live music, and a ton of other wild surprises."

Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded At Sea will also include unforgettable shore excursions in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas (offering gorgeous white sand beaches, ideal for snorkeling and swimming with pigs) and Nassau, Bahamas (the ultimate vacationer's paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters). Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

The luxurious Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded At Sea the most fully loaded comedy cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Sixthman is celebrating the season with special holiday pricing through December 31 on selected 2023 cruises. Guests can secure a cabin on one of Sixthman's Fall 2023 events - including Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded At Sea - with just a $100 per person down payment, regardless of cabin type, exclusively through online booking. This offer only applies to the ARB payment method and cannot be used for Sixthman's monthly payment plan.

In addition, qualified guests can reserve cabins on a number of Sixthman's Spring 2023 sailings with 0% APR Financing through leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution, Uplift. Qualified guests will pay 0% interest for the full cost of the cabin, which can be paid off even past the event. To apply for this deal, guests must contact Sixthman Guest Services at 1-877-SIXTHMAN.

BERT KREISCHER'S FULLY LOADED AT SEA

Sailing October 27-31, 2023

From Miami, FL To Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas & Nassau, Bahamas

Aboard the Norwegian Pearl



VIDEO: Tyler Perry Produces New Music Video for A JAZZMANS BLUES Photo
VIDEO: Tyler Perry Produces New Music Video for A JAZZMAN'S BLUES
Ruth B. releases the music video for the stunning song 'Paper Airplanes,' from the Tyler Perry film 'A JAZZMAN BLUE'S.' You probably best know Ruth B. from her massive worldwide #1 hit “Lost Boy.” Her Platinum certified single “Dandelions” was and is still a major viral hit on TikTok and IG Reels.
Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates for 2023 Photo
Regina Spektor Reschedules Tour Dates for 2023
Following the postponement of her fall tour due to COVID, Regina Spektor confirms that her highly anticipated dates, including two additional shows in San Diego, CA and Port Chester, NY, have been rescheduled to kick off in March 2023. All previously bought tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows.
Meet Me @ the Altar Announce 2023 Headline Tour Photo
Meet Me @ the Altar Announce 2023 Headline Tour
Critically acclaimed pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have announced a 2023 headline tour of North America. The 23-city trek will kick off on March 2 in New York, NY, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on April 4 in Orlando, FL (tour itinerary attached). Young Culture and Daisy Grenade will provide support on all dates.
Sofi Vonn Releases Her Latest Single Thats When I Knew Photo
Sofi Vonn Releases Her Latest Single 'That's When I Knew'
London based New York bornelectronic pop singer-songwriter Sofi Vonn released her latest single “That’s When I Knew” on Friday following a premiere with ReVamp Magazine.  This new single follows the success of her recently released singles “Older” “Famous” and “Songs,” with the latter two already surpassing 100k+ streams on Spotify.

From This Author - Michael Major


P!NK Announces 2023 Tour Dates With Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & MoreP!NK Announces 2023 Tour Dates With Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & More
November 14, 2022

P!NK has announced new 2023 summer stadium tour dates! The upcoming trek will include Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and GROUPLOVE + KidCutUp. P!NK recently released her new single, 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again.' Later this month, P!NK will perform “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” on the 2022 American Music Awards.
VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Voices 'Jamdolin' in FRAGGLE ROCK Holiday Special TrailerVIDEO: Daveed Diggs Voices 'Jamdolin' in FRAGGLE ROCK Holiday Special Trailer
November 14, 2022

It’s the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton') encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday. Watch the new video trailer now!
Joshua Lewis Shares 'I Was There' SingleJoshua Lewis Shares 'I Was There' Single
November 14, 2022

Friction earns its breezy yet earnest tones from yacht rock, the core tenets of the genre offered in spades throughout. Ear-tickling melodies, like the parabolic sway of the vocal on opener “Thinkin’ About You,” guide listeners through crystal-clear production values and a storytelling bent both misty-eyed and microscopic in its detailing.
Boy George & Culture Club Announce Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with Three-Night EngagementBoy George & Culture Club Announce Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with Three-Night Engagement
November 14, 2022

Boy George & Culture Club announced their highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a three-night engagement in 2023. Following their sold-out debut at Wynn in 2022, flamboyant frontman Boy George, along with bass guitarist Mikey Craig and guitar and keyboardist Roy Hay, together with a 13-piece band.
Elton John's Final North American Performance to Feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, & Brandi CarlileElton John's Final North American Performance to Feature Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, & Brandi Carlile
November 14, 2022

GRAMMY-winning artists Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile will join musical icon Elton John on stage during his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium, paying tribute to him and his legendary career. The concert will begin with “Countdown to Elton Live,”  featuring special fan messages. Watch a video teaser for the livestream now!