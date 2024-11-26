Beres Hammond's 1979 LP 'Just A Man' Gets Exclusive Vinyl Reissue for RSD Black Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



17 North Parade, an imprint of VP Records, and Harmony House will reissue Beres Hammond’s Just A Man on November 29, 2024, exclusively for RSD Black Friday. This special limited-edition release will feature a newly remastered colored vinyl pressing with the original “Rolls Royce” cover art—a prized collectible for fans.

A treasured album on the Rare Groove circuit, Just A Man holds significant value among collectors, with original copies elusive on the resale market and highly sought after. Originally released by Joe Gibbs in 1979, Just A Man captures Hammond’s early creative range, venturing beyond reggae into the realms of funk, R&B, and disco. The production is a collaboration between Hammond, Willie Lindo, and Ivor Lindo, with each producer lending a unique touch to individual tracks. Standout songs like “Do This World a Favour” and “Keep My Wheel Turning” remain Funk & Soul scene favorites, celebrated as 2-step dancefloor classics that continue to draw spins worldwide.

With a career spanning over four decades, Hammond is one of reggae’s most revered voices, known for enduring hits like “Rock Away” and “They Gonna Talk.” Honored with the Order of Jamaica and an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies, his impact on reggae and lovers rock is profound. Just A Man provides a rare look at his early explorations in sound, capturing his curiosity and adaptability as he ventured into new genres.

Backed by a stellar lineup of musicians—including Val Douglas on bass, Mikey Chung on guitar, Dean Fraser and Clive Hunt on horns, Harold Butler and Robbie Lyn on keyboards, and Pam Hall on backing vocals—this remastered edition brings clarity to the album’s rich arrangements, enhancing Hammond’s early vision.

The Just A Man reissue will be available at all RSD Black Friday participating stores on November 29th, 2024.

