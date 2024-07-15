Benson Boone Expands 'Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour' With New U.S. Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global pop sensation Benson Boone has expanded his Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour with new dates across the US. After performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August, Boone will kick off the next US leg at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 24. Supported by Daniel Seavey, the run will continue throughout the midwest and Texas, including performances at both weekends of Austin City Limits, concluding in Houston on October 10. See the full list of dates below.

A special fan presale goes live tomorrow, July 16 at 10am local time, with public on-sale beginning on Friday, July 19 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available HERE.

Benson will be on the road supporting his acclaimed debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades — listen HERE via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Its 2x-Platinum single "Beautiful Things” — which is the #1 most-streamed song in the US this year to date — logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also just joined the “Billions Club” on Spotify, crossing 1 billion streams on the platform and amassing over 1.8 billion total streams to date. Fireworks & Rollerblades also includes the fan-favorite tracks like “Cry,” “What Do You Want,” and the rapidly-rising “Slow It Down,” which is currently in the top 20 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and climbing.

Boone will return with new music this Friday, July 19, as his original song “Death Wish Love” arrives as part of the Twisters movie soundtrack.

Fireworks & Rollerblades continues a trend of big moments for Benson. Last month, he opened for Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May. Earlier this year, Boone launched his fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.

In February, iHeartRadio named him an On The Verge Artist, and last year, he was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and MTV’s Global PUSH Artist for October. Meanwhile, his PULSE EP generated tens of millions of streams for tracks like "What Was," "Little Runaway," and "Sugar Sweet."

BENSON BOONE FIREWORKS AND ROLLERBLADES WORLD TOUR:

9/24 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/26 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park

9/30 — Cincinnati, OH — The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

10/1 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

10/3 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

10/5 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival

10/7 — Oklahoma City, OK — Zoo Amphitheatre

10/9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

10/12 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

