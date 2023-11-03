Benny The Butcher & Lil Wayne Release 'Big Dog'

Benny the Butcher - Grammy-nominated artist and founding member of Buffalo's acclaimed independent rap collective Griselda Records - releases his brand new single “Big Dog” via Def Jam Recordings/Roc Nation/ Agency78. “Big Dog” - featuring Lil Wayne and produced by the Alchemist - is the prelude to EVERYBODY CAN'T GO, Benny's forthcoming new album set to release early next year.

“Big Dog” is the first new music from Benny the Butcher since Tana Talk 4 broke inside the Top 25 on the Billboard 200 album chart last year, and notably his first release for Def Jam Recordings. Co-produced by L.A.-based the Alchemist, the mixtape spun off its opening track, “Johnny P's Caddy” featuring J. Cole. A #14 Hot Rap Songs hit, it was also Benny's first single to break inside the Hot 100.

Benny The Butcher knew by the age of ten that he wanted to be involved with music. He self-released his mixtapes in the late 2000s as B.E.N.N.Y., including The Mayor's Back and Chains Bond. In 2014, Benny's cousin Westside Gunn founded Griselda Records, through which Benny, Conway and Westside Gunn would self-release their own projects.

In 2016, Benny released his album titled My First Brick followed by the mixtape Butcher on Steroids with DJ Green Lantern in 2017. Later that year, Griselda Records signed a deal with Eminem's Shady Records, a subsidiary of Interscope.

In November of 2018, Benny released his album Tana Talk 3, produced by The Alchemist and Griselda associate Daringer, touting features from Westside Gunn, Conway and Royce da 5'9″. The album was critically acclaimed, garnering widespread attention. In August of 2019, it was announced that Benny signed a management deal with Roc Nation.