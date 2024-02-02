Bendigo Fletcher to Release Sophomore Album 'Two Things at Once' in March

Their second full-length album, Two Things At Once, will be released on March 22, 2024.
Louisville, KY's Bendigo Fletcher will unveil their second full-length album, Two Things At Once, on March 22, 2024 via Elektra. It is available for pre-order/pre-save on all streaming platforms now.
To herald the record's release, they just shared a new single entitled “Upcountry Lemonade” – streaming on all platforms today. It is accompanied by a visualizer streaming on the band's official YouTube channel.
Opening track “Upcountry Lemonade” ultimately sets the tone for "Two Things At Once". Breezy strumming washes over a steady beat punctuated by the wail of slide guitar as the lyrics paint an idyllic picture of picking up, leaving your old life behind, and embracing the future with eyes wide and hearts open. Against this sunny soundscape, lead vocalist/guitarist/banjo player Ryan Anderson promises, “I'm gone first thing tomorrow. Lips on the upcountry lemonade.”
The frontman fittingly dubbed it, “a self-liberation adventure about riding away on a motorcycle I'll never have.”
Two Things At Once pulls together threads of folk, psychedelia, indie, alt-country, and rock into a pastiche of vibrant characters, vivid memories, and vital moments. It's a recipe for 11 intoxicating and irresistible anthems earmarked by American Songbook-worthy storytelling and elevated songcraft.
For the album, they notably reteamed with producer Ken Coomer [a founding member of Wilco and Uncle Tupelo], recording at Cartoon Moon Recording in Nashville and at Southern Grooves in Memphis joined by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Matt Ross-Spang [Jason Isbell, John Prine, Margo Price].
Anderson sums up the spirit of Two Things At Once, “If I worry too much about the fact that anything can happen at any time, the pressure can be crippling—so it helps to try to sit and bear witness to all the examples of love and joy around me. Even in times of great pain there's also some peace that needs to be found. There's always more than meets the eye.”
In support of the album, Bendigo Fletcher will embark on a North American headline tour this spring. The 33-city trek kicks off on March 8 in Indianapolis, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and wraps on May 11 in Cincinnati. Get tickets HERE. Last year, Bendigo Fletcher supported The Backseat Lovers on their Waiting To Spill Summer Tour. They also joined The Brook & The Bluff on a 7-week run which saw them perform to sold out crowds across North America. As a powerhouse live presence, the band has previously toured supporting Caamp, Mt. Joy, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Shakey Graves, Madison Cunningham, and more.
Last fall, Bendigo Fletcher surprised fans with a cover of Cults' 2011 classic “Go Outside”. “Go Outside (From Natural Bridge State Resort Park)” is available to stream and download HERE via Elektra. Recorded live at Slade, KY's Natural Bridge State Resort Park, the release was accompanied by a stunning visual of the band performing the song in the picturesque location.
Bendigo Fletcher encourages fans to support the Kentucky State Parks Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed at connecting residents and guests to the outdoors. The band also partnered with Kentucky Parks Club on a limited edition t-shirt, designed by frontman Ryan Anderson. The shirt is available now HERE.
"Go Outside (From Natural Bridge State Resort Park)" marked their first new music since the 2023 Fourth of July single "Uncle Mick's Fireworks Extravaganza" and their 2022 Wingding EP. Praised for their blend of folk-rock and psychedelic twang, the band garnered acclaim from publications like MUD and Consequence. Their debut album, "Fits Of Laughter," released in 2021, featured hits like "Sugar In The Creek" and "Evergreen," earning accolades from FLOOD Magazine, Music Connection, American Songwriter, and Atwood Magazine for its unique blend of alt-rock and folk-Americana roots.
March 08, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy
March 09, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill
March 16, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Tulips
March 21, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
March 22, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
March 23, 2024 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle
March 24, 2024 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Backroom
March 26, 2024 - Washington, DC - DC9
March 28, 2024 - Asbury, NJ - Wonder Bar
March 29, 2024 - New York, NY - Sultan Room
March 30, 2024 - Boston, MA - Cafe 939
March 31, 2024 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music
April 02, 2024 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
April 04, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands
April 05, 2024 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
April 06, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
April 08, 2024 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
April 09, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam
April 12, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
April 15, 2024 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
April 16, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
April 18, 2024 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
April 20, 2024 - Boulder, CO - Bluebird Music Festival*
April 21, 2024 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
April 23, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
April 25, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
April 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
April 28, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
May 01, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge
May 02, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
May 04, 2024 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
May 07, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Ponyboy OKC
May 11, 2024 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival
*Festival Appearance
Bendigo Fletcher is: Ryan Anderson (lead vocals, guitar, banjo) - Andrew Shupert (backing vocals, lead guitar) - Evan Wagner (backing vocals, keys, guitar, auxiliary percussion) - Conner Powell (bass) - Chris Weis (drums).
Photo credit: Ben Baptist
Videos
