Ben Howard Global Livestream at Goonhilly Earth Station This Thursday, April 8

Ben Howard is pleased to share details of an exclusive one-off global live stream event to celebrate the release of his new album, Collections From The Whiteout, out on March 26 March via Republic Records.

Filmed at the iconic Goonhilly Earth Station on the Lizard Peninsula in Cornwall, UK, Ben and his band will perform new album tracks for the first time. This show marks the first band performance since the conclusion of a worldwide tour in January 2019, which culminated in a sold-out four night run at London's Brixton Academy.

The film will be streamed as live on April 8 at 8pm locally including 8pm EST as well as 8pm PST. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 19 at 9am EDT/6am PDT here. There will also be a pre-sale for members of Ben Howard's mailing list starting Thursday March 19 at 9am GMT- with a special discounted price.

Ben is proud to be supporting The Trussell Trust and Doctors Without Borders. Customers will be able to make a donation of their choice at the checkout when buying their ticket via Ticketmaster/Universe.

As previously announced, Ben's pair of shows at London's Royal Festival Hall in September have now sold out.

To date Ben has shared 4 tracks off Collections From The Whiteout - "Far Out," "Follies Fixture," "Crowhurst's Meme," and "What A Day." Collections From The Whiteout heralds the first time Ben has opened the door to collaboration, working The National's Aaron Dessner on production, and a team of players from the likes of Big Thief, This Is The Kit, and Dayes. Strings were orchestrated by Bon Iver/Laura Marling collaborator Rob Moose.

Collections From The Whiteout was made in a state of near permanent transience as Howard traveled between New York (where he holed up with Dessner at his Long Pond Studio), Devon, and Paris where he once again went into the studio with Dessner. For the last 18 months, however, he's been enjoying the stability of his new home in Ibiza. It's from here that he put the finishing touches on the record, as he and Aaron exchanged final mixes online. It's a substantial record. A sonic adventure that continues this nagging suggestion that Ben Howard is one of the UK's most inventive and naturally talented of songwriters.

Order the album HERE.