Beloved Chicago Pop Punk Outfit SHOWOFF Returns With New Single 'Bitter Pill'; First New Music In Nearly 6 Years

Beloved Chicago pop-punks Showoff (who, at one time, were signed to Madonna's Maverick Records label) are back with the new single "Bitter Pill", their first new music since 2017's 'Midwest Side Story."

Founding member and front man Chris Envy says, "It's been 6 years since our last release. This is the first video we have released since 1999. Having Mickey (Molinari) back on drums (he was the drummer on the 2006 "Waiting For You" album) has been so great. Everyone just clicked. This song was written as a band from start to finish and it felt like Showoff was moving forward in a direction it was always meant to get to. It's been such an amazing experience."

Showoff will celebrate the release of "Bitter Pill" on December 16 , when they play a hometown show at Concord Music Hall with fellow pop punk heroes Lucky Boys Confusion. Get tickets HERE.

Fans can expect more singles leading up to the band's new EP, coming in 2024.

About Showoff

Hailing from the vibrant musical landscape of Chicago, Illinois, Showoff emerges as a dynamic force in the pop-punk music scene. Formed in the late 1990s, this powerhouse quintet has consistently captivated audiences with their infectious melodies, energetic performances, and heartfelt lyrics.

Showoff's journey began when vocalist/song writer Chris Envy and drummer Dan Castady joined forces, driven by a shared passion for music and a desire to create something truly special. The lineup solidified with the addition of bassist Dave Envy and guitarist Graham Jordan, forging a musical brotherhood that would define the sound and spirit of Showoff.

In 1997, the band released their self-titled debut album, a compelling showcase of Envy's songwriting prowess and distinctive sound. The record featured standout tracks like "Falling Star" and "Backstab," garnering attention and laying the groundwork for Showoff's ascent in the alternative rock scene.

Showoff's music resonates with a blend of punk energy, pop sensibility, and emotionally charged lyrics. Their ability to craft anthemic choruses and deliver heartfelt performances has earned them a devoted fanbase that spans generations.

The band's impact extends beyond the studio, as their live shows became legendary for their high-octane energy and the undeniable connection forged between the band and their audience. Showoff's performances are a testament to their authenticity and dedication to creating a memorable experience for their fans.

Throughout the years, Showoff has evolved, adapting to changes in the music industry while staying true to their roots. Their discography includes albums like "Showoff" (1997), “Wish You Were Her" (2000), “Waiting For You” (2006) and "Midwest Side Story" (2017), each showcasing the band's growth and musical maturity. Showoff is now releasing singles leading up to their EP release, starting with their single “Bitter Pill” out in December 2023.

With a history rooted in friendship, resilience, and a commitment to their craft, Showoff continues to make waves in the alternative rock scene. The new lineup includes Vocalist/songwriter Chris Envy, drummer Mickey Molinari (Danger Is My Middle Name, August Premier), bassist Austin Keep (Shortstop From Tokyo, Gasp), guitarist Chris Holoyda (Something To Do/I Voted For Kodos), and guitarist Steve Envy. Showoff remains a beacon of authenticity and a reminder of the enduring power of passionate, genuine rock music.