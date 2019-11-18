Be-Bop Deluxe Announces MODERN MUSIC 5 Disc Limited Edition Boxed Set

Esoteric Recordings is proud to announce the release of a new re-mastered five-disc deluxe expanded boxed set limited edition (comprising 4 CDs and a DVD) of MODERN MUSIC the legendary 1976 album by BE-BOP DELUXE.

Recorded in June and July 1976 at Abbey Road Studio Three, MODERN MUSIC was the fourth album by Be Bop Deluxe and the second to feature the line-up of BILL NELSON (vocals, guitars, keyboards), CHARLES TUMAHAI (bass, vocals), ANDY CLARK (keyboards) and SIMON FOX (drums). Following on from the success and critical praise for the band's previous album SUNBURST FINISH, the album was once more co-produced by BILL NELSON and JOHN LECKIE.

Much of the material appearing on the album was conceived by Bill Nelson whilst Be Bop Deluxe were undertaking their first tour of the USA in March 1976. The wonderful and expansive MODERN MUSIC "suite" which dominated the album was inspired by Bill's experiences of America, the disillusionment with the US music business and a longing for home. Beside the fine achievement of the suite, MODERN MUSIC also featured other fine songs such as Orphans of Babylon, Kiss of Light, The Bird Charmers Destiny and the epic Down on Terminal Street, all of which ensured that the album was a hit in both the UK and the USA.

This expanded reissue has been newly re-mastered from the original master tapes and features an additional 55 bonus tracks drawn from a stunning new 5.1 surround sound & stereo mixes from the original multi-track tapes by award winning engineer Stephen W. Tayler, previously unreleased out-takes from the album sessions, a BBC Radio "In Concert" performance from October 1976, along with a bonus CD of a previously unreleased "official bootleg" of a performance at The Riviera Theater in Chicago in March 1976 recorded for FM Radio on Be Bop Deluxe's first US tour which features a rare jam entitled Bill's Blues. The set also includes visual material taken from a session for BBC TV's "Old Grey Whistle Test" show broadcast in November 1976.

Another highlight of this limited-edition boxed set is the lavishly illustrated 68-page book with many previously unseen photographs and an essay of recollections by Bill Nelson. Additionally, the set includes postcards and a replica poster. This special deluxe limited-edition boxed set of MODERN MUSIC is a fitting tribute to a fine band and the creative vision of Bill Nelson.

Track Listing Disc One: Cd Modern Music The Original Stereo Mix: 1. Orphans Of Babylon 2. Twilight Capers 3. Kiss Of Light 4. The Bird Charmers Destiny 5. The Gold At The End Of My Rainbow 6. Bring Back The Spark 7. Modern Music 8. Dancing In The Moonlight (all Alone) 9. Honeymoon On Mars 10. Lost In The Neon World 11. Dance Of The Uncle Sam Humanoids 12. Modern Music (reprise) 13. Forbidden Lovers 14. Down On Terminal Street 15. Make The Music Magic Bonus Track 16. Shine (b-side Of Single) Disc Two: Cd Modern Music The New Stereo Mix: 1. Orphans Of Babylon (new Stereo Mix) 2. Twilight Capers (new Stereo Mix) 3. Kiss Of Light (new Stereo Mix) 4. The Bird Charmers Destiny (new Stereo Mix) 5. The Gold At The End Of My Rainbow (new Stereo Mix) 6. Bring Back The Spark (new Stereo Mix) 7. Modern Music (new Stereo Mix) 8. Dancing In The Moonlight (all Alone) (new Stereo Mix) 9. Honeymoon On Mars (new Stereo Mix) 10. Lost In The Neon World (new Stereo Mix) 11. Dance Of The Uncle Sam Humanoids (new Stereo Mix) 12. Modern Music (reprise) (new Stereo Mix) 13. Forbidden Lovers (new Stereo Mix) 14. Down On Terminal Street (new Stereo Mix) 15. Make The Music Magic (new Stereo Mix) Bonus Tracks 16. Shine (new Stereo Mix) 17. Forbidden Lovers (first Version) 18. The Bird Charmer's Destiny (first Version) Disc Three: Cd Bbc Radio One "in Concert" Recorded 2nd October 1976 At Hammersmith Odeon, London 1. Maid In Heaven (bbc In Concert 1976) 2. Bring Back The Spark (bbc In Concert 1976) 3. Kiss Of Light (bbc In Concert 1976) 4. Adventures In A Yorkshire Landscape (bbc In Concert 1976) 5. Fair Exchange (bbc In Concert 1976) 6. Ships In The Night (bbc In Concert 1976) 7. Twilight Capers (bbc In Concert 1976) 8. Modern Music (bbc In Concert 1976) I. Modern Music Ii. Dancing In The Moonlight (all Alone) Iii. Honeymoon On Mars Iv. Lost In The Neon World V. Dance Of The Uncle Sam Humanoids Vi. Modern Music (reprise) 9. Blazing Apostles (bbc In Concert 1976) Disc Four: Cd Live At The Riviera Theatre, Chicago 21st March 1976 - The Official Bootleg 1. Fair Exchange (live 1976 - Previously Unreleased) 2. Stage Whispers (live 1976 - Previously Unreleased) 3. Life In The Air Age (live 1976 - Previously Unreleased) 4. Sister Seagull (live 1976 - Previously Unreleased) 5. Adventures In A Yorkshire Landscape (live 1976 - Previously Unreleased) 6. Maid In Heaven (live 1976 - Previously Unreleased) 7. Ships In The Night (live 1976 - Previously Unreleased) 8. Bill's Blues (live 1976 - Previously Unreleased) 9. Blazing Apostles (live 1976 - Previously Unreleased) Disc Five: Dvd Modern Music- The 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix (96 Khz / 24-bit) / Original Stereo Mix (96 Khz / 24-bit) 1. Orphans Of Babylon (5.1 Mix) 2. Twilight Capers (5.1 Mix) 3. Kiss Of Light (5.1 Mix) 4. The Bird Charmers Destiny (5.1 Mix) 5. The Gold At The End Of My Rainbow (5.1 Mix) 6. Bring Back The Spark (5.1 Mix) 7. Modern Music (5.1 Mix) 8. Dancing In The Moonlight (all Alone) (5.1 Mix) 9. Honeymoon On Mars (5.1 Mix) 10. Lost In The Neon World (5.1 Mix) 11. Dance Of The Uncle Sam Humanoids (5.1 Mix) 12. Modern Music (reprise) (5.1 Mix) 13. Forbidden Lovers (5.1 Mix) 14. Down On Terminal Street (5.1 Mix) 15. Make The Music Magic (5.1 Mix) Bonus Tracks 16. Shine (5.1 Mix) 17. Forbidden Lovers (first Version) (5.1 Mix) 18. The Bird Charmer's Destiny (first Version) (5.1 Mix) Visual Content 1. Forbidden Lovers (bbc Old Grey Whistle Test 1976) 2. Down On Terminal Street (bbc Old Grey Whistle Test 1976)





Related Articles View More Music Stories