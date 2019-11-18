Be-Bop Deluxe Announces MODERN MUSIC 5 Disc Limited Edition Boxed Set
Track Listing
Disc One: Cd
Modern Music
The Original Stereo Mix:
1. Orphans Of Babylon
2. Twilight Capers
3. Kiss Of Light
4. The Bird Charmers Destiny
5. The Gold At The End Of My Rainbow
6. Bring Back The Spark
7. Modern Music
8. Dancing In The Moonlight (all Alone)
9. Honeymoon On Mars
10. Lost In The Neon World
11. Dance Of The Uncle Sam Humanoids
12. Modern Music (reprise)
13. Forbidden Lovers
14. Down On Terminal Street
15. Make The Music Magic
Bonus Track
16. Shine (b-side Of Single)
Disc Two: Cd
Modern Music
The New Stereo Mix:
1. Orphans Of Babylon (new Stereo Mix)
2. Twilight Capers (new Stereo Mix)
3. Kiss Of Light (new Stereo Mix)
4. The Bird Charmers Destiny
(new Stereo Mix)
5. The Gold At The End Of My Rainbow
(new Stereo Mix)
6. Bring Back The Spark (new Stereo Mix)
7. Modern Music (new Stereo Mix)
8. Dancing In The Moonlight (all Alone)
(new Stereo Mix)
9. Honeymoon On Mars (new Stereo Mix)
10. Lost In The Neon World (new Stereo Mix)
11. Dance Of The Uncle Sam Humanoids
(new Stereo Mix)
12. Modern Music (reprise) (new Stereo Mix)
13. Forbidden Lovers (new Stereo Mix)
14. Down On Terminal Street (new Stereo Mix)
15. Make The Music Magic (new Stereo Mix)
Bonus Tracks
16. Shine (new Stereo Mix)
17. Forbidden Lovers (first Version)
18. The Bird Charmer's Destiny (first Version)
Disc Three: Cd
Bbc Radio One "in Concert"
Recorded 2nd October 1976 At Hammersmith Odeon, London
1. Maid In Heaven (bbc In Concert 1976)
2. Bring Back The Spark
(bbc In Concert 1976)
3. Kiss Of Light (bbc In Concert 1976)
4. Adventures In A Yorkshire Landscape
(bbc In Concert 1976)
5. Fair Exchange (bbc In Concert 1976)
6. Ships In The Night
(bbc In Concert 1976)
7. Twilight Capers (bbc In Concert 1976)
8. Modern Music (bbc In Concert 1976)
I. Modern Music
Ii. Dancing In The Moonlight
(all Alone)
Iii. Honeymoon On Mars
Iv. Lost In The Neon World
V. Dance Of The Uncle Sam
Humanoids
Vi. Modern Music (reprise)
9. Blazing Apostles
(bbc In Concert 1976)
Disc Four: Cd
Live At The Riviera Theatre, Chicago 21st March 1976 -
The Official Bootleg
1. Fair Exchange
(live 1976 - Previously Unreleased)
2. Stage Whispers
(live 1976 - Previously Unreleased)
3. Life In The Air Age
(live 1976 - Previously Unreleased)
4. Sister Seagull
(live 1976 - Previously Unreleased)
5. Adventures In A Yorkshire Landscape
(live 1976 - Previously Unreleased)
6. Maid In Heaven
(live 1976 - Previously Unreleased)
7. Ships In The Night
(live 1976 - Previously Unreleased)
8. Bill's Blues
(live 1976 - Previously Unreleased)
9. Blazing Apostles
(live 1976 - Previously Unreleased)
Disc Five: Dvd
Modern Music-
The 5.1 Surround Sound Mix / New Stereo Mix (96 Khz / 24-bit) / Original Stereo Mix (96 Khz / 24-bit)
1. Orphans Of Babylon (5.1 Mix)
2. Twilight Capers (5.1 Mix)
3. Kiss Of Light (5.1 Mix)
4. The Bird Charmers Destiny (5.1 Mix)
5. The Gold At The End Of My Rainbow
(5.1 Mix)
6. Bring Back The Spark (5.1 Mix)
7. Modern Music (5.1 Mix)
8. Dancing In The Moonlight (all Alone)
(5.1 Mix)
9. Honeymoon On Mars (5.1 Mix)
10. Lost In The Neon World (5.1 Mix)
11. Dance Of The Uncle Sam Humanoids
(5.1 Mix)
12. Modern Music (reprise) (5.1 Mix)
13. Forbidden Lovers (5.1 Mix)
14. Down On Terminal Street (5.1 Mix)
15. Make The Music Magic (5.1 Mix)
Bonus Tracks
16. Shine (5.1 Mix)
17. Forbidden Lovers (first Version)
(5.1 Mix)
18. The Bird Charmer's Destiny (first Version) (5.1 Mix)
Visual Content
1. Forbidden Lovers (bbc Old Grey Whistle Test 1976)
2. Down On Terminal Street (bbc Old Grey Whistle Test 1976)