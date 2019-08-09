Bazzi Defines Himself On New Mixtape SOUL SEARCING

Chart-topping phenomenon Bazzi has announced today's release of his eagerly awaited new mixtape and accompanying music video. "Soul Searching" (iamcosmic/Atlantic Records) beautifully melds pop, R&B and hip hop to create a piece of work that is uniquely Bazzi. The mixtape is available at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The video for track "Soul Searching", also out today, sees Bazzi reflecting on who he really is at a gold gilt dining table, in neon-lit rooms, and in the dove scene featured on the mixtape cover art.

"Soul Searching" collects an array of stellar singles, including "I.F.L.Y.," "Focus (Feat. 21 Savage)," and the RIAA certified gold smash, "Paradise," all available for individual streaming and download.

Watch HERE:

"Paradise" is proving one of Bazzi's biggest hits thus far. The track - featured in the Warner Bros. film The Sun Is Also A Star - is joined by an enchanting companion video, shot on location in Mexico City and now boasting over 10 million views via YouTube HERE. In addition, Bazzi - a 2018 MTV Video Music Award "Best New Artist" nominee - offered up an extraordinary live performance of "Paradise" at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, streaming HERE.

Meanwhile, the official "I.F.L.Y." companion video (streaming now HERE) has already earned close to 2.5 million views to date. HYPEBEAST hailed "I.F.L.Y." as "a summertime jammer" and continued with "The song itself relishes in much of Bazzi's usual flair - summertime vibes take over alongside the love-centric track, with the artist aptly belting out the chorus's 'I f*cking love you.'"

"Focus (Feat. 21 Savage)" also earned critical acclaim upon its June arrival, with Billboard writing, "In the uber sexy tune, the crooner sings about getting high on a special someone and brushing off the haters." "Bazzi's buttery fusion of singing and rapping is as effortless as ever as he brushes off negativity," enthused MTV.

Recently named to Variety's "Young Hollywood Impact Report 2019," Bazzi has a number of live events slated for the coming weeks, including San Antonio, TX's 96.1 Big Summer Blast (August 16th) and Philadelphia, PA's Made In America Festival (August 31st-September 1st).

The mixtape release and live dates continue a busy year for Bazzi, who followed this spring's debut performance at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival with show-stealing sets at Gulf Shores, AL's Hangout Music Fest and New York City's Governor's Ball, not to mention a sold out co-headline double bill with fellow Atlantic recording artist Lizzo in Kansas City, MO. For complete live details and ticket availability, please visit www.bazziofficial.com.

Bazzi also released the standalone single "Caught In The Fire" this year (available for streaming and download HERE) following its exclusive world premiere via Apple Music's Beats 1 as Zane Lowe's World Record. Idolator hailed the politically charged track as "a stark departure from the woozy beat and loved-up lyricism of ('Beautiful'). Instead, the rising star airs his grievances over a cutting production...however, it isn't all doom and gloom. Instead of accepting where we are at, he calls for change after a sonic switch-up...As it turns out, Bazzi has an idea about who will be able to help change the world for the better - his generation." Bazzi also featured on Netsky's "I Don't Even Know You Anymore (Feat. Bazzi, Lil Wayne)" and Tyga's "Made Me (Feat. Bazzi)" this year.

"Soul Searching" follows Bazzi's RIAA platinum certified debut album, COSMIC, available for streaming and download via iamcosmic/Atlantic HERE. Now boasting over two billion global streams and counting, the album proved an unequivocal worldwide success upon its 2018 release last year, fueled in part by the breakthrough hit singles, "Mine" and "Beautiful (Ft. Camila Cabello)."

Currently certified 2x platinum by the RIAA, "Mine" is a true pop sensation, reaching #1 at CHR/Top 40 while ascending to top 3 at Rhythmic and #11 on the overall Billboard "Hot 100." Named among Billboard's "50 Best Songs of 2018 (So Far)," the single went on to be ranked as the year's 13th most played track, as well as the only track on Variety's "Most-Consumed Songs of 2018" chart to be written entirely by one person. Boasting over 1.1 billion streams to date, "Mine" also reached #1 on Apple Music's "Pop Streaming" chart and Shazam's "Global Top 100," and went top 5 on Spotify's overall "Global Top 50." The single proved a worldwide favorite, earning 2x platinum in Australia, 3x platinum in Canada, and platinum in both New Zealand and Sweden. As if all that weren't enough, the "Mine" companion video is a massive favorite, now with over 143 million views via YouTube alone HERE.

"Beautiful (Ft. Camila Cabello)" - available for streaming and download HERE - followed and quickly proved Bazzi's second top 40 hit on Billboard's "Hot 100," ultimately earning platinum certification in the United States, along with both Australia and Canada. The track came accompanied by a spectacular companion visual, now boasting with over 124 million views HERE.

COSMIC - which also features such stand-out tracks as "Honest," "Myself," "3:15" and "Why?" - reached the top 15 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200, with similar rankings in Canada, Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, and more. The album received wide-ranging critical applause alongside its popular success, with Billboard praising its "slinky, R&B-infused pop" and Playboy hailing the collection as "genre-bending." "Bazzi's COSMIC seems primed to linger near the top of the albums chart for quite a while," wrote Stereogum, while USA Today echoed, "Bazzi's career is just getting started."

Hailed by Rolling Stone as an "Artist You Need To Know," Bazzi spent much of last year on THE COSMIC TOUR, including a sold-out headline run, a special guest role on Camila Cabello's sold out "Never Be The Same" North American tour, support on the European leg of Justin Timberlake's blockbuster "Man Of The Woods Tour," and a number of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows. Bazzi is also an in-demand TV performer, with a dozen high profile live performances throughout 2018 and 2019, including NBC's TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and two visits to the nationally syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Soul Searching track list

1. Humble Beginnings

2. Soul Searching

3. No Way!

4. Fallin feat. 6LACK

5. Can We Go Back To Bed?

6. Live Forever

7. I.F.L.Y

8. Focus feat 21 savage

9. Paradise

10. Conversations With Myself

11. Who Am I?





