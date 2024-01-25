Bayside Shares 'Castaway'; Announces Headline Tour

Fans can stream the new track – the band's first since 2023's The Blue EP – now.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Esteemed punk act Bayside is thrilled to share their new single “Castaway”, out now via Hopeless Records. Fans can stream the new track – the band's first since 2023's The Blue EP – now.

About the new single, front man Anthony Raneri shares: “I think ‘Castaway' is one of the most exciting songs that we've written in 24 years. We really wanted to keep the listener on their toes and on the edge of their seat. We hope that between the fast pace, odd timings, and metaphors that as soon as it's over, you need to listen again”

Fans can hear “Castaway” live for the first time on Bayside's forthcoming North American headline tour. The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour, kicking off on April 3rd in Pittsburgh, features support from Finch, Armor For Sleep, and Winona Fighter. Raneri adds: “We're so excited to be touring with a couple of real pioneers in this genre. It's been close to 20 years since we played a show with either band. So excited to finally run it back.”

Additional stops on The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour include: Baltimore, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, New York, and more. Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available this Friday, January 26th at 12pm ET. To purchase, please visit: www.baysidebayside.com.

For the past 22 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression. At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

Bayside has always focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. And while many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside rejects the premise and proves time and again that the best is yet to come.

In 2022, Bayside released The Red EP, marking their first new music since 2019's Interrobang‽. The EP's three songs saw the band refining their unique brand of punk rock even further, with powerful, hard-hitting melodies. With 2023's The Blue EP, Bayside further honed their sound, blending heavier influences with the band's melodic punk roots.

“Castaway” sees the band continuing to lean into their brasher side, with its breakneck pace, searing guitars, and driving percussion. Stream “Castaway” now, here, and stay tuned for more new music coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

4/3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

4/4 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

4/5 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

4/6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

4/7 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

4/9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

4/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

4/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre

4/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

4/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

4/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

4/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

4/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

4/23 – Portland, OR @ Roeseland Theater

4/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center

4/27 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

4/29 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

5/1 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

5/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +

5/4 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 +

5/5 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +

+ - Indicates no Winona Fighter



