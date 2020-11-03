'Bauhaus Undead' Expanded Edition Deluxe Hard-Bound Book Now Available

Following the success of the now sold out initial print.

Following the success of the now sold out initial print, Bauhaus founding member and author; Kevin Haskins revisits "Bauhaus Undead" to create an Expanded Edition of his deluxe coffee table book.

With an additional 78 pages and 7 new stories, Kevin has once again drawn from his personal archive, alongside those of Andrew Brooksbank, Vincent Forrest, original Bauhaus LD and tour manager Graham Bentley and Bauhaus bassist David J.

Maintaining the original design aesthetic created by Jeff Anderson, Donny Phillips and Kaylee Carrington, Kevin worked alongside Fendi Nugroho, (in-house artist at Cleopatra) to design complimentary layouts for the additional content. Once again Kevin has created a fitting tribute and a celebration of the legacy created by this ground breaking band.

There is one in every band; that one member who, from the inception, collects everything from early "Local Band Makes Good" articles to backstage passes, ticket stubs, original artwork, letters, setlists, posters, contracts, band sketches, fan club material, pins, tour itineraries, handwritten lyrics, home- made flyers, all the way through to comic strips and candid photographs. In this carefully curated coffee table book, Kevin Haskins will once again share his personal collection of mostly never seen before ephemera, and also offer up original stories, littered with poignant and sometimes amusing moments, reflected throughout the bands hallowed career.

The book, now boasting additional content of some 78 pages and incorporating a further seven stories, takes the spectator on a journey from the band's inception in late 1978 through to their highly successful reformation in 1998, the legendary Coachella performance in 2005 and culminating in the band's welcome return to the live stage in 2019.

Formed by Daniel Ash in the small industrial town of Northampton, England in the winter of 1978. Bauhaus recorded their now legendary and timeless slab of industrial dub, the nine minute epic; "Bela Lugosi's Dead", only five weeks after their formation. That twelve inch single hit number one in the British Independent chart where it remained in the higher ranks of that chart for more than two years. Three years on from "Bela" David Bowie and Catherine Deneuve watched the band perform that very song in the dramatic opening scene of Tony Scott's stylish and sensual vampire movie, "The Hunger" of which Bowie and Deneuve stalk modern day New York in search of new blood. Seminal and groundbreaking, the group was too busy following its own muse to chase after fly-by-night-trends. The pioneering spirit which has fueled their work, established Bauhaus as one of the most important and influential bands of the past four decades. Their eclectic influences ranged from Psychedelia to Punk, Dub Reggae to Glam, the latter surfacing most notably in their audacious cover of David Bowie's seminal "Ziggy Stardust", which earned them their first national chart hit in October 1982. The band went on to record four critically acclaimed albums before disbanding in 1983. In 1998 the band reformed to play the extremely successful "Resurrection" World Tour, attracting a much larger audience than they had originally enjoyed back in the day, selling out three nights at The Palladium in Los Angeles in a record breaking fifteen minutes! This was an accolade to the timeless quality of their music and their ever growing fan base. Over twenty years after recording their last album and against all the odds, Bauhaus recorded and released a new studio LP "Go Away White", toured with Nine Inch Nails, and played a now legendary headlining performance at The Coachella Music Festival in 2005. The band returned to the live stage in winter of 2019 to play a short series of highly acclaimed performances. One of the few groups of the post punk era to truly achieve mythical status, Bauhaus always has, and continues to be, a pivotal link in the evolution and revolution of contemporary music. Artists that have name checked Bauhaus include; Radiohead, Bjork, Massive Attack, Sigur Ros, Nine Inch Nails, Tricky, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Flaming Lips, The Horrors, Jello Biafra, Marilyn Manson, Jane's Addiction, Tool, Jarvis Cocker, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hole, Interpol, Skinny Puppy, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Nirvana to name just a few.

View More Music Stories Related Articles