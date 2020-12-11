Barry Gibb's 'Butterfly' Featuring Gillian Welch & David Rawlings Debuts Today

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Barry Gibb's "Butterfly" featuring special guests Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, is debuting today. Listen below.

Originally recorded in 1967, "Butterfly" is the second unveiled from Gibb's anticipated new album, GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, which will be released January 8 on Capitol Records (pre-order/pre-save). Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record finds Gibb realizing his long-time dream of working with some of the artists he admires the most. In addition to Welch and Rawlings, the album features collaborations with Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel. Watch the album's official trailer HERE.

Gibb continues to receive widespread attention ahead of the release, including an extensive profile at The New York Times, who praises, "Gibb's voice on 'Words of a Fool' is strong but also spectral...Nearly six decades after he first sang on a record, it remains one of the most otherworldly instruments in popular music." He was also recently featured as part of Rolling Stone's "Musicians On Musicians" issue speaking with Jason Isbell, where the pair discussed each other's work as well as collaborating on album track, "Words of a Fool."

Additionally, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart-a new documentary directed by Frank Marshall-will premiere on HBO tomorrow, December 12, at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT. Already receiving critical acclaim, The Hollywood Reporter calls it a "nostalgic tour back over the decades that shines a deserving spotlight on the group's artistry." Watch the trailer HERE.

Watch the "Butterfly" visual here: