Barny Fletcher Shares Sunshine Laden New Single 'Moments in a Lifetime'

London based soul-stirrer Barny Fletcher shares his latest joy-inducing track ‘Moments In A Lifetime’.

‘Moments In A Lifetime’ is both a rich and nuanced record. For Barny, it acts as a reminder that dark times are always temporary, harnessed sonically by uplifting and soulful melodies which bring comfort to the track’s central theme of challenges young adults face while trying to hold on to their dreams and beliefs.

Speaking about the release, Barny Fletcher says: “Earlier this year, I went through a lot of big changes. I wanted to write something about how life can throw these challenges at us, but in the grand scheme of things, they’re just temporary. Good times will always return.”

The track follows on from Fletcher’s previous release ‘Scotch of St James’. Taking its name from the famous London club with rich music heritage, the single marked the beginning of a new era for Fletcher, showcasing his unrivalled passion for celebrating life’s candid moments through his most mature songwriting to date.

A self-confessed “musical chameleon,” Barny says his new music shows “different slices of me, but all in the pop world. It feels like a fresh start.”

Since releasing his debut single back in 2019, Barny Fletcher’s evolution as an artist has been swift. From hip-hop to R&B, underground pop to billowing electronics, the young artist has already been picked by everyone from DJ Shadow to Michaela Coel for his sharp-edged style and undeniable charisma.

Fletcher first debuted in 2019 with singles ‘Christ Flow’ and ‘Blu Skyes’, which set the stage for his hotly-tipped debut project CANVAS2033 and its follow-up BOZO. These initial releases gained solid support from BBC Radio 1, which led on to them handpicking Fletcher for a performance slot at their Big Weekend Festival.

Since then, he’s released his JETPACK mixtape as well as his debut album Lonestar in 2023. He has also played sold-out London headline shows, toured the length of the UK in an old Mercedes-Benz covered in artwork from his fans and appeared at festivals such as Lollapalooza Paris, Reading & Leeds, and The Great Escape.

Fletcher’s sound has evolved into a kaleidoscopic mix of pop, R&B, hip-hop and disco. His new music sees him wrestling control of his inventiveness and channeling it in a more streamlined way than ever before. “Big hooks, big songs” is the mantra for his new era, and it is set to be his best yet.

