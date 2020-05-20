Barenaked Ladies Announce Postponement of 2020 'Last Summer On Earth' Tour

Barenaked Ladies announce the postponement of their extensive 2020 Last Summer On Earth tour of North America until 2021. The tour was originally set to kickoff next month in Florida. Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will join Barenaked Ladies with the original lineup for the new dates next year.

Vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson shares, "We were really hoping we'd be able to pull it off this summer, but for the safety of our fans, all the venue staff, bands and crew, we need to listen to best advice and postpone until next summer. We'll be back with the same lineup in almost all the same venues in 2021. We hope to see each and every one of you then. Be safe. Continue to Rock, and don't forget to Roll."

Tickets purchased for 2020 will remain valid for 2021. Check the routing and contact the original point of purchase for any questions. Unfortunately the shows in Houston, San Diego, St Louis and Pittsburgh were not able to be rescheduled so please contact point of purchase for a refund. An exclusive #SelfieCamJam along with a message from the band will be sent to ticket buyers via their ticket provider.

BNL have been staying busy during quarantine with weekly Facebook Livestreams along with their #SelfieCamJams, performing deep cuts and fan favorites from their homes, even bringing in surprise guests. In April, they did a family-fun "Snacktime" #SelfieCamJam for kids of all ages. Many familiar faces made a special appearance to share their favorite snack, like Sarah McLachlan, Tom Greene, KT Tunstall, The Count, and Darius Rucker of Hootie and the Blowfish, who Barenaked Ladies toured with in 2019. Earlier this month, the band also teamed up with Michael Bublé and Sofia Reyes for the timely new single "Gotta Be Patient," with all proceeds to be donated to charity.

The Toronto-based "cult fave" (Paste Magazine) -who have now sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned multiple JUNO Awards and Grammy nominations- can't wait to get back on the road when it is safe to do so again. This will be the 6th edition of their Last Summer On Earth tour, following last summer's critically-acclaimed shows with Hootie & the Blowfish. Other past acts include Cracker, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Blues Traveler, Guster, Ben Folds Five, Violent Femmes, Colin Hay, OMD, Howard Jones, Better Than Ezra, and KT Tunstall.

2021 LAST SUMMER ON EARTH TOUR DATES

Fri June 4th - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat June 5th - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tues June 8th - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

Thurs June 10th - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri June 11th - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Sat June 12th - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Thurs June 17th - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Amphitheatre

Fri June 18th - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

Sat June 19th - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Tues June 22nd - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri June 25th - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Hurrah's Council Bluffs

Sat June 26th - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Mon Jun 28th - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Wed Jun 30th - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Fri July 2nd - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sat July 3rd - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sun July 4th - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tues July 6th - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

Wed July 7th - New York, NY *Venue to be announced soon

Fri July 9th - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat July 10th - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun July 11th - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Tues July 13th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Wed July 14th - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

Fri July 16th - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum *Venue change

Sat July 17th - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

Sun July 18th - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

Tues July 20th - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Music Pavilion

Wed July 21st - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *Kim Mitchell will be joining this show

All information on the Last Summer On Earth tour can be found at barenakedladies.com.

