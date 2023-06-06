Barbara Mandrell To Receive 2023 CRB Artist Achievement Award

The ceremony will be July 10 at Virgin Hotel Nashville.

Jun. 06, 2023

Barbara Mandrell To Receive 2023 CRB Artist Achievement Award

The Country Radio Broadcasters, Inc. has announced legendary country music artist Barbara Mandrell as the 2023 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award recipient. Mandrell will be honored during the Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, set for July 10 at the Virgin Hotel Nashville. 

CRB/CRS Board President Kurt Johnson comments, “We are honored to present the Artist Career Achievement Award to Barbara Mandrell, a true icon in the music industry. Her incredible talent, dedication, and passion have inspired generations of artists and fans alike. It is a privilege to recognize her outstanding contributions and celebrate her remarkable career.”

Barbara Mandrell's exceptional musical talent was evident from a young age. Born into a musical family in Houston, Texas, she began playing the accordion before she could even read and was a steel guitar prodigy by the age of eleven.

Her incredible abilities caught the attention of "Uncle" Joe Maphis, who invited her to join his show at the Showboat Hotel in Las Vegas after seeing her perform at a trade show. This led to touring with The Johnny Cash Show and embarking on a successful tour across Asia with her family band.

Despite stepping away from the music industry after marrying in 1967, Mandrell's passion for music never waned. She returned to the stage as a solo artist and went on to achieve great success in Nashville, scoring a series of No.1 hits and becoming one of the most-awarded country acts in history.

Along with her sisters, she also had a celebrated television career that began in the 1980s with the NBC variety show, Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters.

Mandrell officially retired from the music industry in 1997 and has since been inducted into multiple halls of fame for her remarkable career, unyielding faith, and love of country. Despite the demands of show business, she remains true to her love of God, family, and country, and is truly the embodiment of a consummate entertainer.

The CRB Career Achievement Award is presented to an individual artist or act who has made a significant contribution to the development and promotion of country radio and country music through their leadership, engagement, and creativity. Previous Artist Career Achievement recipients include Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, George Strait, and the Judds, among others.

Also set to be honored during the Country Radio Hall of Fame are six exceptional radio professionals - four off-air broadcasters and two on-air personalities. Pam Green, Charlie Morgan, Wade Jessen, and John Willyard are among the distinguished off-air honorees, while Trish Biondo and Dollar Bill Lawson are recognized for their outstanding on-air contributions.



