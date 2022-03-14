Bang On A Can LONG PLAY Music Festival Schedule Announced

Bang on a Can has announced the full schedule for LONG PLAY, a new, three-day destination music festival. Originally scheduled for May of 2020, LONG PLAY will be presented for the first time from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Featuring over 60 concerts, LONG PLAY also showcases a dense network of pioneering music venues in Brooklyn - with performances at BAM, Roulette, Public Records, Littlefield, Mark Morris Dance Center, The Center for Fiction, outdoor events at The Plaza at 300 Ashland, and more.

Bang on a Can's Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Michael Gordon, David Lang, and Julia Wolfe, say of the new festival:

"Right now - this minute - is an amazing time to love music. Musicians and listeners from every corner of the music world are pushing beyond their boundaries, questioning their roots, searching and stretching for the new. There has never been a time when music contained so much innovation and diversity, so much audacity and so much courage. And we want to show you all of it. With the creation of LONG PLAY we are presenting more kinds of musicians, playing more kinds of music, bending more kinds of minds. LONG PLAY expands and enlarges our scope and our reach, and puts more new faces on stages than ever before. It's a lot of music!"

Fueled by more than three decades of Marathon concerts, the LOUD Weekend festival at MASS MoCA, countless world tours and staged productions, Bang on a Can's LONG PLAY is a supercharged ride through right now - for musicians and audiences alike.

The full festival schedule is now available at www.bangonacan.org/long-play-2022