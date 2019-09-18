Bandsintown Unveils Bandsintown For Artists

Bandsintown, the most trusted source for concert discovery, today expands upon its commitment to help touring artists evolve their careers with the launch of Bandsintown for Artists. Formerly known as Bandsintown Manager, the revamped and updated bespoke platform features a range of new features and key improvements aimed at enhancing the connection between artists and fans through the communal experience of live music.

Bandsintown for Artists is available today for free to the over 510,000 registered artists currently on Bandsintown. The seamless tools make it easier than ever to upload tour dates directly and promote to Bandsintown's 50 Million registered users as well as fans visiting Billboard, Google, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Alexa and more.

At a time when most music services don't allow artists to message their fans directly and social media platforms rely on algorithms to determine who sees a post, Bandsintown is expanding its popular free direct-to-fan messaging tool which allows artists to message their Bandsintown trackers directly through email and push notifications, ensuring a level of fan awareness benefitting both touring artists as well as artists promoting new music releases, videos, merch and more.

"Bandsintown is aggressively expanding its free offering to artists," said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown Managing Partner. "We continue to contribute value to artists and help them better engage with their super fans, grow their careers and stand out in an ever-crowded world."

New posting capabilities and better targeting translates into more personalized messages to fans while also offering artists the ability to schedule posts on Bandsintown and sync across Facebook and Twitter simultaneously. All data collected is shared with artists, at no cost, on the Bandsintown for Artists analytics platform.

Thousands of artists are currently using Bandsintown to message their fans. That number is expected to grow with the introduction of geo-targeted messaging, which allows artists to target fan messaging based on city or region. Artists currently posting directly to fans on Bandsintown include: Ariana Grande, David Guetta, Death Cab for Cutie, Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Pitbull, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Sheryl Crow, Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band and many more.

Additional New Key Features:

Artists on Bandsintown now have the ability to schedule posts to trackers in advance

Real-time analytics on artist posts

A daily flow of helpful tips, best practices, and can't miss music industry news from the Bandsintown published artist resource Hypebot and an expanded Bandsintown For Artists blog

A curated Artists Services section offering discounts and special offers from industry leaders including Bandzoogle, Tunecore, DiscMakers, Feature.fm and more

Bandsintown for Artists is available now. For more information visit artists.bandsintown.com.





