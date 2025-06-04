Bands Dance Gavin Dance and Z2 Return with Double Flipbook Graphic Novel Set

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance Gavin Dance and Z2 are partnering on a new graphic novel, tied together by the power of music. Dance Gavin Dance: Night Of The Fruit Mafia/Dance of the Robot tells the stories of two radically different worlds that impact each other and interact in mysterious and unexpected ways.

“It was a thrill to work with Dance Gavin Dance to bring one of their coolest characters to life and expand the band’s myth in unique new directions,” says writer Chris Miskiewicz. The stories expand on the canon, myths and iconography created by Will Swan and Jon Mess, giving fans of Dance Gavin Dance wild new dimensions to the band’s music.

The two worlds are powerfully brought to visual life by two artists with radically different styles, Ulises Fariñas and Jonathan Marks Barravecchia. In designing the world of the FRUIT MAFIA, Fariñas “wanted the book to have the look of graffiti artists in high school. I remember I would pour over the senior art students' sketchbooks that were filled with ideas, colors, and didn't care about breaking the rules.” While Barravecchia approached the world for DANCE OF THE ROBOT with ”the intention to ground the characters in the 'real world', so the moments of crossover with 'Fruit Mafia', and the moments of surreality would feel more impactful. I wanted the events or moments that misalign with the reality we know being questioned by the reader and the characters simultaneously.”

Will Swan adds, "The new graphic novel brings more exploration into the lore of DGD with two quirky stories. Each introducing new characters and ideas that build upon the complex storylines the band has weaved throughout our music for the last few decades. It’s a rare opportunity to tackle a New Medium and create a different experience for fans.

The 100-page oversized 12”x12” flipbook comes in a slipcased Deluxe Edition as well as a limited and signed Platinum Edition, which comes with art prints, a collector card, and an exclusive Double-LP with one Sea Blue and Baby Blue Smush vinyl disc and one Canary Yellow and Lemon Splatter vinyl. DANCE GAVIN DANCE’s new album, PANTHEON is the first to feature new vocalist Andrew Wells in lead position. Deluxe and platinum editions are available exclusively at Z2’s website HERE, while a standard 9”x9” edition is available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, as well as other independent retailers and fine comic shops worldwide. For more information on the book and to preorder your copy, visit here.

About Dance Gavin Dance

Formed in Sacramento, California in 2005, Dance Gavin Dance – today comprised of vocalist/guitarist Andrew Wells, his fellow frontman Jon Mess, lead guitarist Will Swan and drummer Matthew Mingus – are a powerhouse of alternative music; true originals and originators alike, crafting an exhilarating cacophony of sounds and disparate styles that harmonizes everything from funk through metalcore to post-hardcore, pop sensibilities colliding with progressive, kaleidoscopic song structures.

With four Billboard 200 Top 15 albums to their name and one of the most deeply fanatical fanbases in modern music fueling millions of record sales and billions of streams, Dance Gavin Dance are as at home on the world’s most famous stages as they are hosting their own culture-defining annual festival, Swanfest. As the esteemed Rock Sound magazine attests: “There is no band on earth like Dance Gavin Dance.”

Emerging from a recent period of trauma and flux – the sudden passing of beloved longtime bassist Tim Feerick; along with various changes within the band’s lineup – new album Pantheon finds Dance Gavin Dance refocused, rejuvenated and reenergized, reconnecting with the band’s heavier, more experimental beginnings. “Pantheon is a testament to perseverance and the gratitude we feel today,” Wells adds. “Being able to overcome everything that life hits you with, find your people – the people that you trust, people that you love, people that love you – and create art with them, whatever chaos the world has in store for you. It’s about getting through the hardest times, getting back to basics, and making something that you love.”

About Z2

Recently dubbed the “Hottest brand in music” by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians, and pop-culture icons. Distributed globally via Simon & Schuster, multiple Eisner and Ringo-nominated Z2 has produced 75+ unique graphic novel properties, collaborating with Iron Maiden, Gorillaz, Blondie, Elvis Presley, “Weird Al'' Yankovic, The Blues Brothers, Pantera, Tori Amos, Last Podcast On The Left, Type O Negative, Emily Hampshire, Balmain Paris, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Jason Derulo, The Grateful Dead, Machine Gun Kelly, Sublime, Beethoven, RZA, Mötley Crüe, Vince Staples, Cheech & Chong, The Doors, Anthrax, Public Enemy, Ronnie James Dio, King Diamond, All Time Low, Ivan Moody, Kool Keith, Yungblud, Cypress Hill, Babymetal, Major Lazer, RZA, Alter Bridge, Sturgill Simpson, Poppy, John Lee Hooker, and Charlie “Bird” Parker.

