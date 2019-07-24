To mark the ten-year anniversary of acclaimed U.K. rockers Band of Skulls' debut album, Baby Darling Doll Face Honey, the group will release a limited edition vinyl and book onSeptember 27. Included in the deluxe package will be a 12" padded case bound book featuring 60 inner pages all housed within a rigid slipcase, a 12" milky-clear vinyl of Baby Darling Doll Face Honey as well as a 10" transparent red vinyl of B-Sides and bonus tracks. In addition, the band will include four CD's comprising of their debut album, live recordings at The Troubadour, The Viper Room, Fingerprints Record Store and sessions at Daytrotter and The Village LA. The book is available for pre-order now at bandofskulls.com.

Additionally, the band is set to tour North America this fall with stops at New York's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' The Mayan and Chicago's Thalia Hall where the band will be performBaby Darling Doll Face Honey in its entirety. See below for a complete list of dates.

Earlier this year, the band released their Richard X-produced album, Love Is All You Love, which is out now on So Recordings. Classic Rock proclaims the "British blues rockers' fifth is prowling pop perfection...the most harmonious clash of muck and melody in recent history," while KCRW adds, "['Cool Your Battles' is] full of swagger-this anti-war song tells us to stop spending energy fighting and do something positive." Glide Magazine furthers, "In response to depressing and anxious times, the band decided to provide with its music the kind of euphoria that is in short supply in society. The result is the poppiest Band of Skulls album to date, and although Love Is All You Love doesn't have the same rock edge as its predecessors, it is not lacking in hooks."

Since 2009, Band Of Skulls has released four studio albums while building a reputation as a phenomenal live act. They have since performed on "The Late Show With David Letterman," "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "Last Call with Carson Daly" and have toured with the likes of Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens Of The Stone Age and The Black Keys.

BAND OF SKULLS LIVE

September 6-Solana Beach, CA-Belly Up

September 7-Phoenix, AZ- Crescent Ballroom

September 9-Dallas, TX-Tree's

September 10-Austin, TX-Mohawk

September 11-New Orleans, LA-Tipitinas

September 13-Birmingham, AL-Saturn

September 16-New York, NY-Webster Hall

September 18-Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer

September 19-Washington, DC-9:30 Club

September 20-Cleveland, OH-Beachland Ballroom

September 21-Toronto, ON-Mod Club

September 23-Detroit, MI- El Club

September 24-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall

September 25-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line

September 27-Denver, CO-Marquis Theaters

September 28-Salt Lake City, UT-Urban Lounge

September 30-Vancouver, BC-Venue

October 1-Seattle, WA-Neumos

October 2-Portland, OR-Wonder Ballroom

October 4-San Francisco, CA-August Hall

October 5-Santa Ana, CA-La Santa

October 6-Los Angeles, CA-The Mayan





Related Articles View More Music Stories