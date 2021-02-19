Band Of Silver Release Lyric Video for New Single 'Are We Are We Not'

Rising pop-rock band, Band Of Silver, have released an official lyric video for their new single "Are We Are We Not." "'Are We Are We Not' is about the tension between two people trying to figure out if they should be more than just friends," shares vocalist Avery Silvernagel.

"This song is essentially a prequel to our track 'Closure,' despite being written after that relationship ended. It's the words you wish you could cut loose and tell your crush, but you're both too uncertain to say. Now you have a song you can play for that person instead." Watch the video below. For information on Band Of Silver, please visit: http://www.bandofsilver.com/.

Band Of Silver-made up of Avery Silvernagel (vocals), Alex Silvernagel (guitar and vocals), and Evan Silvernagel (drums)-are a breakout sibling trio out of Nashville. Their music blurs the lines between vintage rock, 80's new wave, and modern pop, and their explosive, electrifying performances hint at everything from Def Leppard and Madonna to Weezer and Panic! At The Disco.

Their debut EP, Always, was released in December 2020. The EP showcases Band of Silver's youthful exuberance, while at the same time reflecting the trio's remarkable maturity and restraint. The songs tackle heartbreak and disappointment with hope and perseverance, offering up timely testaments to the power of faith and the unbreakable bonds of family. "Are We Are We Not," the follow-up single, is the first from a string of new releases planned for the band in 2021.

