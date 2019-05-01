Baka Not Nice Releases New Video For MY TOWN Ft. Giggs

Today, OVO Sound's Baka Not Nice released a new video for "My Town" feat. Giggs, premiered by Complex. The track is one of the highlights from Baka's latest project no long talk. and quickly became a fan-favorite across the globe.

Directed by Myles Whittingham and recently filmed in London with a special cameo from Giggs, the artistic visual came together while Baka served as support on Drake's U.K. Assassination Vacation Tour. It also incorporates Baka's explosive performances on the sold-out tour between various scenes depicting the London backdrop. Check it out below!

WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR "MY TOWN" FT. GIGGS HERE

LISTEN TO no long talk. HERE





