Bad Omens Set DO YOU FEEL LOVE EUROPE 2025 Headline Tour

Acclaimed rock band Bad Omens have announced their DO YOU FEEL LOVE EUROPE 2025 tour dates in the UK and Europe. Spanning 13 shows, this marks the band’s biggest headline run to date.

Kicking off in Dublin on November 21st, the Live Nation-promoted tour will take to major arenas and venues across the UK and Europe - including London’s iconic Alexandra Palace and Zenith Paris - before concluding in Amsterdam on 12th December. The announcement comes after the band released their highly anticipated new single “Specter," which debuted with over 1,000,000 streams on Spotify in its first full day.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in France, Netherlands and Belgium starting from Wednesday 20th August. Artist pre-sale is Tuesday 19th August at 10AM local, with preferred ticket access available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday 22nd August at 10AM local. Visit here to find out more.

Tour Dates:

21/11 Dublin, IE 3Arena

23/11 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

26/11 London, UK Alexandra Palace

28/11 Manchester, UK Co-op Live

29/11 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

1/12 Brussels, BE Forest National

2/12 Paris, FR Zenith Paris

4/12 Zurich, CH The Hall

5/12 Nuremberg, DE PSD Bank Nürnberg Arena

6/12 Berlin, DE Max Schmelling Halle

9/12 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena

10/12 Oberhausen, DE Rudolf Weber-ARENA

12/12 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

About Bad Omens

Bad Omens released their third studio album The Death of Peace of Mind in 2022. The project has garnered over 1.8 Billion Streams, with the catalog surging over 2.7 Billion Streams. The album is RIAA certified Gold.

Becoming the band's first RIAA-certified Platinum single, the album track “Just Pretend” reached #1 at US Alternative Radio and smashed multiple Billboard Year-End charts coming in at #1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, #6 on Alternative Airplay Songs, #11 on Rock and Alternative Airplay Songs, #11 on Mainstream Rock Airplay Songs, #14 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and #23 on Hot Alternative Songs. Their radio success also earned Bad Omens a nomination for Best New Artist (Alt & Rock) at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.