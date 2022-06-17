Babyface & Ella Mai Team Up on New Single 'Keeps on Fallin''

Babyface & Ella Mai collaborate together for the very first time on the timeless new single "Keeps On Fallin.'" With her silky, soulful vocals, Ella Mai extols a longtime lover who can still give her butterflies. Babyface weighs in, reminding her that she's the inspiration for this lasting love. The dreamy jam interpolates "Can We Talk," Tevin Campbell's 1993 hit, which Babyface wrote and produced with Daryl Simmons.

"When I first heard Ella's voice, I thought, 'what an incredible and distinctive voice, I have to get in the studio with her!'" Babyface recalls. "Well, I did...and it was everything I imagined and more!"

"Working with Babyface was an absolute dream come true for me," says Ella Mai. "To be welcomed and praised by someone so talented and acclaimed, I couldn't have asked for our 'Keeps On Fallin' sessions to be any better. We sang, we wrote, we laughed and we talked. Babyface is so humble and a pleasure to work with, I hope this record is the start of many more."

"Keeps On Fallin'" - which marks Babyface's first release since signing to Capitol Records - is from his forthcoming project. He produced the track with D'Mile (H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Ty Dolla $ign).

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is one of the most celebrated creative forces in music. He has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streams. Babyface has produced and written 125 Top 10 hits, 42 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits. As a recording artist, songwriter and producer, he has won a total of 12 GRAMMY® Awards and ranks as the only individual in GRAMMY history to be honored as "Producer of the Year" four times.

He has also won five Soul Train Awards, five NAACP Image Awards, four American Music Awards and numerous other honors. In addition, Babyface produced and co-wrote the Oscar-winning song "When You Believe," sung by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and co-founded the legendary record label LaFace.

In 2018, Ella Mai's first single, "Boo'd Up," broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 of any song by a woman on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. It is now RIAA-certified 7x Platinum. Her follow-up single, the 5x Platinum "Trip," peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her debut album, Ella Mai, has almost six billion streams and is 2x Platinum.

In addition to her chart-topping domination and success, Ella Mai has won a number of awards, including her first GRAMMY for Best R&B Song, three Billboard Music Awards including the coveted Top R&B Artist, three iHeartRadio awards including R&B Artist of the Year, three Soul Train Awards, an NAACP Image Award and a BET Viewers' Choice Award.

After a busy four years that included touring the world and the release of RIAA-certified Gold track "Not Another Love Song" to bridge projects, Ella kicked off her sophomore season with her single "DFMU (Don't F**k Me Up)." If the adage is true and history always repeats itself, get ready for Ella Mai to dominate the music and cultural zeitgeist once again with her new album, Heart On My Sleeve.

Watch the new music video here: