BURNA BOY to Perform TONIGHT at Virtual March on Washington

Nigerian Afrofusion singer/songwriter Burna Boy will be performing tonight as part of the 2020 Virtual March on Washington. Watch at the link below. The virtual march, which brings forward a bold National Black agenda, is the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech. The virtual march includes inclusive events with music performances and keynote speakers.

Burna Boy has also released the official music video for track "Monsters You Made" (Feat. Chris Martin), taken from his recently released critically acclaimed fifth studio album, TWICE AS TALL . Watch the moving music video, featuring Burna Boy and Chris Martin HERE. The video opens with the voice of Ebikabowei "Boyloaf" Victor-Ben, former Commander of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), mirroring a glaring, naked and bitter reminder that the Niger Delta region of Nigeria is still in crisis. Shot in Lagos, Nigeria by a conglomerate of film directors, Meji Alabi, JM films and Clarence Peters, the video depicts the resultant anarchy based on years of deprivation of people who exist in the land of plenty.

Burna Boy brings the messages in the video home with a sample from the resounding 1987 interview with Ghanaian poet, Ama Ata Aidoo: "Since we met you people 500 years ago, look at us. We've given everything. You are still taking. In exchange for that, we have got nothing...nothing. And you know it. To the question asked: ''Don't you think it's over now?" Aidoo's reply is scathing. "Over?" She baulks. "Over where?"

With this video, Burna Boy blanks out any form of noise, allows the 'musical beast' to take over and makes his supremely catchy music video as a true global citizen.

Watch the performance tonight at this link.

