BTS: YET TO COME IN CINEMAS Tickets Now On Sale

In February 2023, experience BTS' latest concert "BTS in BUSAN" in cinemas worldwide with BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas. This special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen, features new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert.

Recorded in front of a massive sold-out crowd in Busan, South Korea, in October, cinema audiences will watch the group perform career-spanning hit songs, including "Dynamite," "Butter," and "IDOL," plus the first concert performance of "Run BTS" from the group's latest album Proof.

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas stars GRAMMY-nominated South Korean hitmakers BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) and is presented worldwide by HYBE, Trafalgar Releasing, and CJ 4DPlex.

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas will be shown in movie theaters across 110+ countries/territories. Visit www.btsyettocomeincinemas.com for the most up-to-date information about participating theaters globally.

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas will be presented for a limited time from Wed., Feb. 1. Showings on Sat., Feb. 4 will be dedicated to "Light Stick Screenings," where audiences can celebrate using the band's signature illuminated merchandise.

In addition to standard cinema formatting, BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas will be released in various special formats, including the immersive 270-degree field of view of ScreenX; 4DX, where the effects reproduce the live atmosphere of the concert; and 4DX Screen, a combination of ScreenX and 4DX.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020.

BTS were nominated three years in a row at the 63rd, 64th and 65th GRAMMY Awards and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.

Watch a shoutout from BTS here: