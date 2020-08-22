BTS Sets YouTube Record For Most Views in 24 Hours With Music Video For 'Dynamite'

The video reached 98.3 million views in 24 hours, surpassing K-Pop group Blackpink's video for 'How You Like That'.

BTS' music video for their new single "Dynamite" has set a new YouTube record for views in the first 24 hours of release, Variety reports.

The video reached 98.3 million views in 24 hours, surpassing K-Pop group Blackpink's video for 'How You Like That', which got 86.3 million views in the first 24 hours.

Dynamite is the first single from BTS' forthcoming album, releasing later this year. It is also the Korean band's first song that features all English lyrics.

Watch the video below:

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world and has been named as one of TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019. The band has also been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS and American Music Awards.

