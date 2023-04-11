Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BTS EXHIBITION : PROOF to Open in Los Angeles in May

Apr. 11, 2023  

Following the fall 2022 sold out Seoul and Busan exhibitions in South Korea, HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC and Live Nation announce the arrival of BTS EXHIBITION : Proof to Los Angeles. Opening in May 2023, the limited viewings will give visitors the unique opportunity to celebrate all the moments in the group's history that have brought them to their current global superstar status.

The BTS Exhibition is an immersive visual journey that explores the members' past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience. Visitors who attend the exhibit will also have the opportunity to shop for limited edition merchandise.

The exhibition will take place at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica. More information can be found at BTS-PROOF-EXHIBITION-LOSANGELES.com.

How to Get Tickets to BTS EXHIBITION : PROOF

Register HERE now through Monday, April 17 at 11:59PM PT for the opportunity to purchase tickets. Only those who have received a unique access link will have the chance to shop. If any tickets remain after the registered onsale, a general onsale could be announced for a later date.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.



