BROODS Return with 'Piece Of My Mind' Single, Announce New Album

BROODS (sibling duo Georgia and Caleb Nott) have returned with a new single and video for "Piece Of My Mind." The first in over two years, this release provides a taste of their forthcoming album, Space Island. The new single offers an escape into the duo's world of lush, classic synths and enchanting vocals as they launch into their next era.

"Piece Of My Mind" is a classic BROODS anti-anthem reckoning with grief and denial lit up in spectacular neon and animated with the sibling's trademark wit and verve. The gorgeous B-movie-inspired visual was filmed on 35mm and 16mm in the duo's home turf of New Zealand. Evoking the arid mysteries of Space Island as well as sci-fi horror classics, the video is an endlessly fascinating fantasy that serves as a testament to BROODS' strength of vision.

"We wanted to do something really special, because we don't know when people are going to be able to go to live shows next," says Georgia, "So we wanted to create this world that people could come and visit from wherever they are."

Despite its anthemic, arena-ready highs, "Piece Of My Mind" might be one of the darkest songs BROODS have ever written, deceptively bright in its tone but complex and exploratory in its lyrics. It's the first chapter in a suite that builds on 2019's Don't Feed The Pop Monster with new layers of emotional clarity and pop atmospherics.

"'Piece Of My Mind' is the opening fanfare of Space Island," says Georgia. "The song describes the many paradoxes we encounter when we try to escape our problems -- the more we try to run away from our problems and ourselves, the more we are confronted with the aspects of each that we don't like. 'Piece Of My Mind' is the moment I start reasoning with myself at the crossroads -- to figure out where I am, and what's really at the heart of what I'm denying and trying to escape."

To conjure the beginnings of Space Island, BROODS' evocative and distinctive new world, Caleb and Georgia approached Canadian producer Stint, who has worked on hits by Mø and Carly Rae Jepsen. "With the production, we wanted to make it sound like you were on this kind of jet pack trip where everything is shifting, where you're escaping to this unknown world called Space Island," says Georgia.

Check out their new music video below: