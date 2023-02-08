Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BRATTY Releases 'ES MI FIESTA Y SI QUIERO HAGO UN' EP

Feb. 08, 2023  

Mexico's BRATTY released the Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un EP last month via Universal Music Mexico and will be performing her first U.S. shows at Coachella on Saturday, April 15 and 22, and Austin Psych Festival on April 30. Last year, BRATTY tweeted, "Manifesting that there will be Mexican women representing at Coachella next year," and now she won't ever doubt her powers again.

BRATTY is the bedroom pop/garage/surf project of Jenny Juárez from Culiacán, Sinaloa, who says of the guest-filled EP, which also features collaborations with Hinds, Yawners, Depresión Sonora, and Álvaro Díaz, "It's my birthday party and the collaborators are my guests. A celebration of music."

Billboard featured BRATTY as an 'Artist to Watch in '23' saying, "BRATTY knows how to find her way around a charming pop tune" and KCRW praised her, "pillowy-soft vocal tone."

BRATTY recently released the video for "Continental (feat. Nsqk and Méne)" which followed "Y Cómo," her collaboration with Hinds.

Inspired by the music of Best Coast, and taking her nom de plum from the track "Bratty B," BRATTY produced her first album in her bedroom, releasing her debut EP Todo Esta Cambiando in March 2018. In 2019, she released "Ropa De Bazar," with Ed Maverick, which has over 116 million streams on Spotify and is four times platinum. She dropped her debut album, Delusión, the same year.

Es Mi Fiesta Y Si Quiero Hago Un EP follows BRATTY's sophomore album, tdbn (2021), finding kindred spirits in the music of Snail Mail, Cherry Glazerr, Clairo, and No Vacation, amongst others. "Most topics in these songs are of love and heartbreak," adds BRATTY. "Which is always an easy-to-go-to topic."

BRATTY was named a Mexican Radar Artist on Spotify and participated in the Spotify Singles series with RENEE for a cover of Karol G's "Bichota". She was part of Fender's My First Fender global campaign and recently collaborated with Cuco, Mon Laferte, Metronomy, Girl Ultra, Kevin Kaarl, Álvaro Díaz, Bruses, Arrobanat, Cancamusa, Depresión Sonora, Rojuu, Yawners, and Ximena Sariñana.

Listen to the new single here:



