BOSTON MANOR Announce Livestream Show

They perform at Blackpool Tower Oct. 15.

Blackpool's Boston Manor will be performing a very special live show at their city's most iconic monument - Blackpool Tower - on October 15. The performance will be broadcast online across the globe at three different times - 8pm BST, 9pm EST & 8pm AEST - to accommodate fans worldwide. Tickets are available here.

Having recently released their highly-charged and critically-acclaimed third album 'GLUE', in the midst of lockdown, this online event will be the first chance to connect with Boston Manor's new music in a live setting, albeit in a slightly different experience to the usual Boston Manor live show.

Says the band's vocalist Henry Cox:

"Since Boston Manor formed in 2013 we have never played a hometown show. One of the main issues surrounding having a hometown show was Blackpool being a little off the beaten track - we didn't know how many of our fans would be able to make it to a show there. When lockdown happened & our headline tour got rescheduled (twice) we decided the perfect way to do a livestream event would be to bring the world our first ever hometown headline show, to play our new album live for the first time & to show our fans where we come from & why Blackpool means so much to us. We will be performing a full set at Blackpool Tower in the iconic Tower Ballroom on Thursday October 15th. The 500 ft landmark is a symbol of Blackpool, something we've been staring up at since we were kids, & the ballroom itself is world famous. It's pretty unbelievable that we've been allowed to play here in all honesty. We've spent the last few months working on this show & we hope you can join us; it's something that won't be repeated."

