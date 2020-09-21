Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BOSTON MANOR Announce Livestream Show

Article Pixel

They perform at Blackpool Tower Oct. 15.

Sep. 21, 2020  
BOSTON MANOR Announce Livestream Show

Blackpool's Boston Manor will be performing a very special live show at their city's most iconic monument - Blackpool Tower - on October 15. The performance will be broadcast online across the globe at three different times - 8pm BST, 9pm EST & 8pm AEST - to accommodate fans worldwide. Tickets are available here.

Having recently released their highly-charged and critically-acclaimed third album 'GLUE', in the midst of lockdown, this online event will be the first chance to connect with Boston Manor's new music in a live setting, albeit in a slightly different experience to the usual Boston Manor live show.

Says the band's vocalist Henry Cox:

"Since Boston Manor formed in 2013 we have never played a hometown show. One of the main issues surrounding having a hometown show was Blackpool being a little off the beaten track - we didn't know how many of our fans would be able to make it to a show there. When lockdown happened & our headline tour got rescheduled (twice) we decided the perfect way to do a livestream event would be to bring the world our first ever hometown headline show, to play our new album live for the first time & to show our fans where we come from & why Blackpool means so much to us. We will be performing a full set at Blackpool Tower in the iconic Tower Ballroom on Thursday October 15th. The 500 ft landmark is a symbol of Blackpool, something we've been staring up at since we were kids, & the ballroom itself is world famous. It's pretty unbelievable that we've been allowed to play here in all honesty. We've spent the last few months working on this show & we hope you can join us; it's something that won't be repeated."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Artist


Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk