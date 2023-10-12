BOB JUNIOR Releases Double Single Feat. Dent May & Paul Cherry

A cassette tape of bob junior's debut single is also now available in a limited edition of 77 (777 Music's 77th catalogue entry).

By: Oct. 12, 2023

bob junior, the drummer, co-producer, co-writer and brother of boy pablo releases the first two singles from his new solo venture. The singles, “baby, i do” and “ikwydls” feature indie pop legends Dent May and Paul Cherry and are the first in a series of songs that focus on collaboration and the joy of creation.

The tracks were premiered today at FLOOD Magazine. They wrote, "The drummer and producer introduces a series of vibrant collaborative singles....While both tracks exhibit the influence of their respective collaborator, the clear throughline that is bob junior's pastel synth-pop palette is hard to overlook.”

“I was laying on the beach in Kosamui, scrolling on the Norwegian eBay and I saw this beautiful, old, eye-melting electric organ. Bid on it, got it and a friend of mine picked it up (since I was in Thailand lol). First thing I did when I got back home was to install it in my studio and make this song. Texted Paul and asked if he wanted to sing on it, and his reply was «so killer - sounds like Paul McCartney meets Venga Boys».”

“Dent May. The legend. I met him at his beautiful studio, The Honeymoon Suite in LA for a session I booked with someone else. We hung out for like 1 hour, and both of us were like «yeah, we need to have a session together». Couple of weeks later, we met and made this tune that I friggin love. Dent had the title in mind (lowki tribute to the old movie), and we wrapped it up as a sad, heartbreaking love story.”

A cassette tape of bob junior's debut single is also now available in a limited edition of 77 (777 Music's 77th catalogue entry). Order it here.

Esteban Munoz was dubbed “bob junior” from a young age by his family for reasons that he's still not entirely sure about. The Munoz family, who are inclined to nickname its members, calls Bergen, Norway home but their roots are in Chile. 

Munoz's younger brother Nico is now known the world over by his Munoz family nickname “boy pablo”. Esteban spent many years playing and producing in the Norwegian punk and underground scenes before he helped his brother record his debut single as a 16th birthday present.

Since then, he's been an instrumental part of building the boy pablo project as his drummer, co-producer and co-writer tallying up over 1 billion streams in the process. He's also been able to work with other platinum selling artists like Cuco and Astrid S while becoming known as a very down to earth, multitalented and positive presence in the studio. 

With boy pablo on hiatus he began to focus on his solo career as bob junior collaborating with all kinds of artists from all over the world. Watch this space for more news from bob junior.

Photo Credit: Annbjørg Haug



