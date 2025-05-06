BMI Launches Composer Lab to Foster the Next Generation of Media Composers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BMI has launched its inaugural Composer Lab, designed to provide emerging composers with a one-of-a-kind experience to foster artistic growth and professional development. Under the guidance of acclaimed composer and former director of the Sundance Film Music Program Peter Golub, and BMI’s VP of Film, TV & Visual Media Tracy McKnight, the program will select ten composers to participate in a two-week online workshop followed by a nine-day onsite intensive in Los Angeles.

BMI-affiliated composers of all musical backgrounds are encouraged to apply now through May 30. The lab finalists will be announced on July 16, with online sessions starting August 11-22 and in-person sessions taking place from September 18-26 in Los Angeles. For more information, including submission guidelines and requirements, please visit here.

Throughout the lab, participants will be advised by world-renowned BMI composers including Nathan Barr, Kathryn Bostic, Sean Callery, Sherri Chung, George S Clinton, Chanda Dancy, Bryce Dessner, Stephanie Economou, Fil Eisler, Kurt Farquhar, James Newton Howard, Mark Isham, Christopher Lennertz, Nami Melumad, Tony Morales, Blake Neely, Thomas Newman, Carlos Rafael Rivera, William Ross, Ed Shearmur, Rob Simonsen, Dara Taylor and Harry Gregson-Williams among others to be announced.

Industry professionals will also lend their expertise as advisors, including Warner Bros. Pictures’ Paul Broucek, Kraft-Engel Management’s Laura Engel, film producer and Filmmaker Magazine’s Scott Macaulay, Encompass Music Partners’ Peter Rotter, The Society of Composers & Lyricists’ Ashley Irwin, Fortress Talent Management’s Robert Messinger and music supervisor Julia Michels.

Golub, a highly regarded composer and educator known for his extensive work in film, theatre and concert music, and his decades-long experience leading the Sundance Film Music Program and Film Music Studies at the Herb Albert School of Music at UCLA, will oversee the lab alongside McKnight, who brings over two decades of experience as a creative executive and award-winning music supervisor to the program. Together, Golub and McKnight will guide the finalists through a series of interactive workshops that will culminate with orchestral recording and mixing sessions with The Hollywood Cinematic Orchestra at Bandrika Studios.

