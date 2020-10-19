BLACKSTARKIDS Release New Single 'ACTING NORMAL'

The latest single from their new album 'Whatever, Man.'

BLACKSTARKIDS - Ty, Deoindre and The Babe Gabe - have released "ACTING NORMAL" - the latest single from their new album Whatever, Man out this Thursday, October 22 via Dirty Hit. Riding a wave of lackadaisical rap positioned over videogame-like synths and slacker drum patterns, the new single uses a rapid-fire style canter to romanticize aspirations of living a rockstar life and escaping the suffocating walls of a classroom or nine to five job - a nod back to their post-high school days in Kansas City, pretending to be considering their career options or future education, when deep down they knew they only wanted to make music. Listen to "ACTING NORMAL" below.

Whatever, Man walks through a winding maze of surprise and discovery, embracing BLACKSTARKIDS' own nostalgia for their upbringing in the 2000s and takes us deeper down the Kansas City outfit's pop culture path - which saw their debut album, Let's Play Sports embrace '80s pastiche, while its follow up, SURF, leaned on '90s grunge.

BLACKSTARKIDS' shimmering Gen-Z anthems have prompted international praise from Rolling Stone France, The Line Of Best Fit and DIY in the U.K., Coup De Main in Australia, Alternative Press and Ones To Watch here in the United States, and the support of Venezuelan DJ and producer, Arca. Their blissful DIY sound, which blends garage rock with synth-punk and hip-hop ushers in a new wave of indie. By seamlessly creating an intersection of topical and timely nostalgia and currently relevant pop culture references that highlight both their depth as musicians and witty personalities, BLACKSTARKIDS have been called a "90's baby literacy test" by Earmilk.

Dive deeper into BLACKSTARKIDS unique musical mindset by listening to "SOUNDS LIKE FUN," "TOO DEPRESSED 4 SEX" and "LOVE, STARGIRL."

Listen to "ACTING NORMAL" here:

Photo Credit: Jack Kelly

