B-52's Cindy Wilson Announces Solo Album

Out August 25, 2023, Realms is Wilson’s forthcoming second solo record released via Kill Rock Stars.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Cindy Wilson has always been on the forefront of music’s cutting-edge: As a founding member of The B-52's, she was a pioneer of the New Wave sound that redefined music in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Wilson is known for her distinctly melodic voice and her remarkable ability to deliver powerful emotions in her music. Her work continues to influence alternative and mainstream cultures around the globe – and she’s still making new waves of her own: Out August 25, 2023, Realms is Wilson’s forthcoming second solo record released via Kill Rock Stars. And today, Cindy releases the dance-banger “Midnight.”

Cindy explains to SPIN: “Being in the B-52s has been a playful and creative endeavor. Doing the solo project with Suny Lyons has been too. I worked with Suny on a previous effort called Changes, and enjoyed working with him, so I asked him to do the next one, Realms. I feel the techno vibe mixed with other elements is modern and unexpected, which is beautiful. I got to use my strong voice emotions with the tender, and I love it. The first song Midnight, goes through the realms of midnight. It’s an upbeat dance dream of love at a magical hour. Inviting the listener to come along. Let’s go!”

Since launching her first proper solo project in 2016, Wilson has released two EPs (Sunrise and Supernatural) and one studio album, Change, collaborating with producers and electronic musicians Suny Lyons and Ryan Monahan to cultivate a contemporary sound that cuts through today’s noise, while staying true to Wilson’s alternative and punk roots. Marrying her instantly recognizable vocals with a backdrop of dreamy, ambient, and dance-friendly music, Cindy Wilson has made a fresh name for herself that extends beyond her band’s legacy, establishing herself as a singular force in her own right.

Nowhere is this more readily apparent than on Realms, Wilson’s spirited sophomore studio album and her most ambitious effort to date. Once again working with Suny Lyons (with Sterling Campbell contributing drums and Maria Kindt on strings), Wilson invites her audience on an immersive, enchanting ten-track journey that peels back the layers of our common humanity.

Bookended by the bustling, intimate indie anthem “Midnights” on one end, and the emotive, ethereally atmospheric ballad “Not Goodbye” on the other, Realms provides a singularly stunning listening experience for longtime Wilson fans and new listeners alike. From the glistening golden hues and soul-stirring vocal performance on “Wait” to the cinematic fever dream “Delirious” and the hard-hitting mix of pop and punk on “Daydreamer,” Wilson’s performances are as catchy as they are cathartic.

Realms demands our undivided attention as Wilson takes us on a kaleidoscopic journey through our own minds and souls. Through a series of colorful, dramatic outpourings and dynamic, finessed upheavals, it’s a carefully crafted record proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that Cindy Wilson continues to have her fingers on the pulse of modern music. Pop in style and indie at heart, Realms is the next new wave of Wilson’s already storied legacy.

Photo credit: John Stapleton




RELATED STORIES - Music

Castle Frank Releases For Jamie Single Off Upcoming Debut LP Photo
Castle Frank Releases 'For Jamie' Single Off Upcoming Debut LP

Produced by Castle Frank with collaborators Nixon Boyd (Hollerado, Dizzy) and Matt Lederman (!!!, The Rural Alberta Advantage), In Your Blood is the merging of Max's influences: from producers like Noah Goldstein, Emile Haynie and Jon Hopkins, to the foundations of classic songwriting in the vein of artists like David Bowie and The National.

Kim Petras Reveals Tracklist for ‘Feed The Beast’ Album Photo
Kim Petras Reveals Tracklist for ‘Feed The Beast’ Album

The 15-track album includes Kim’s latest buzzy single “Alone” featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj (watch the video here) her #1 global platinum smash hit with Sam Smith “Unholy,” and viral fan favorites like the body-positive “Coconuts” and single “brrr.” Feed The Beast also includes a collaboration with alt-pop star BANKS on “BAIT.”

Jeff Rosenstock Shares New Single & Announces North American Tour Photo
Jeff Rosenstock Shares New Single & Announces North American Tour

Tenuously beloved punk and EMMY-nominated Craig of the Creek songwriter Jeff Rosenstock is back with “LIKED U BETTER,” his first new single since 2020’s critically acclaimed NO DREAM (unless you count 2021’s SKA DREAM, his ska re-interpretation of the album, or quarantine collection 2020 DUMP, both of which absolutely ruled).

K-POP Sensation KARD Comeback with Sixth Album ICKY Photo
K-POP Sensation KARD Comeback with Sixth Album ICKY

ICKY takes a closer look at each KARD member's individual musical talents. BM composed “CAKE” and “Been That Boy,” while J.seph contributed to writing the lyrics for the title track “ICKY,” “Been That Boy,” and “CAKE.” Somin and Jiwoo also made their mark on the album, helping with the writing of the lyrics for “CAKE.”


From This Author - Michael Major

HBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much ContentHBO Max Re-Launches as Max With Twice as Much Content
Photos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian PremierePhotos: See Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy & More at THE LITTLE MERMAID's Australian Premiere
Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'Pecas Releases Single 'BEAUTIFUL'
Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'Video: See Body Of Light + James Duval (Doom Generation, Donnie Darko) In New Video for 'Bitter Reflection'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO