Azriel's Announces New Single 'Inside Me'

Alternative R&B artist Azriel will be releasing her anticipated single and video of 'Inside Me' on May 27th. Azriel's musical introduction Sounds of an Angel was an ode to the beauty of growing out of a broken place.

Through her own mental health journey, she has utilized musical therapy to rediscover her true self and talent. Now, with her upcoming song 'Inside Me' the 24 year old artist is reawakening her sexy. This arousing anthem empowers and silences the shame on those who have experienced sexual victimization.

Azriel's lyrical confidence and harmonies are combined with a soulful sound that instantly gives listeners earworms. The sensuality in the song can be easily felt. "Can't nobody do the things that I do, If they knew, then all hell would break loose". The two scene video begins with Azriel in a white corset, which sets the tone for the sultry yet angelic energy in the video.

Azriel wrote this song while reflecting on the pleasures of healthy boundaries both physically and emotionally. She says,"You need stable ground before liberation can come. However, let's not get too lost in my sex life - nurturing my talents is more rewarding than pursuing desires. And boy, am I happy to nurture every part of my talent through music."

"Sounds of An Angel '' arrived as the musical introduction for Azriel's debut body of work 'Eat Your Heart Out' which will be released in June 2022. 'Inside Me' is the second release for Azriel; slated for the 27th of May. Happily, the independent artist has teamed up with Cortez Bryant of Blue Print Group (Lil NasX, Lil Wayne, Drake, etc.) for management & distribution. With the support, she plans to make her mark in the alternative R&B space.