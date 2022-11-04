Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ayron Jones Releases New Single 'Otherside'

Ayron Jones Releases New Single 'Otherside'

The track is out now via Big Machine/John Varvatos Records.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  

Ayron Jones gets existential on his R&B-infused, new track, 'Otherside', out now via Big Machine/John Varvatos Records.

Written alongside Marti Frederiksen (Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe) and Scott Stevens (Shinedown, Halestorm), the single features Jones' signature full-force grooves highlighted by slick synth beats and reverb-drenched vocals. Contemplative lyrics pair with raucous riffs that make even the headiest of concepts go down smoothly.

"It's impossible to look around the world today and not wonder where it's all going," Jones admits. "It's a cynical thought, but one that we all have to seriously consider- 'Will I see tomorrow?' That question is the inspiration behind this song. If you were placed on your deathbed in this moment, would you be happy about the life you've lived? Would you have regrets? The human experience is one that shouldn't be taken for granted. We can't control the cards that we are dealt or the actions of others, but we can choose to be present and live for the moments we have right now. Because once it's all gone, it's gone. How will the world remember you?"

One of America's hottest breakout artists of 2021, Ayron achieved massive success with his US Top 5 debut single 'Take Me Away' laying a foundation for multi-week No. 1 single 'Mercy' and the Top 5 hit 'Supercharged', all taken from his critically-acclaimed album Child Of The State. The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Rock Artist nominee scored his fourth Top 20 hit last week with his latest single, 'Filthy'. In addition to Ladygunn recently dubbing him "one of rock's most diverse stars," it seems Jones shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

In the UK Ayron has wowed fans with headline shows and this summer blew away a huge audience opening the Download Festival. He's also had huge amounts of critical acclaim with Classic Rock naming Child Of The State one of their Albums of 2021.

Hailed by American Songwriter as not only "one of the biggest up-and-coming names in rock music" but also "one of the biggest names in the genre," the gritty rocker's reach now extends well beyond his Seattle roots, having played alongside Run DMC; Shinedown; Public Enemy; Rakim; Jeff Beck; Black Stone Cherry; Theory of a Deadman; Spearhead; and Sir Mix-a-lot, who also produced Jones' first independent record.

Previously opening for iconic acts like The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses, and B.B. King, Jones completes a headlining run of shows in the UK and France through November.

Listen to the new single here:

UK HEADLINE TOUR

Nov 4th - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
Nov 5th - Rock City, Nottingham
Nov 7th - King Tuts Wah Wah Club, Glasgow
Nov 8th - The Deaf Institute, Manchester
Nov 10th - 100 Club, London



Paige King Johnson Releases Christmas Single Santa Train Photo
Paige King Johnson Releases Christmas Single 'Santa Train'
Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is proud to announce the release of her new Christmas single “Santa Train,” just in time for the holidays! The music video was directed by Grand Ole Opry member and country music legend, Pam Tillis. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
David Guetta & MORTEN Release New EP Episode 2 Photo
David Guetta & MORTEN Release New EP 'Episode 2'
Hot off the announcement of the launch of their own Future Rave label, David Guetta & MORTEN now share the imprint’s first EP release. Titled ‘Episode 2’, this stunning and long-awaited 5-track collection serves as a renewed manifesto for everything this duo’s influential collaboration stands for.
VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Premieres New Music Video for Hate My Heart Photo
VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Premieres New Music Video for 'Hate My Heart'
Directed by Shaun Silva, who recently directed Underwood and Jason Aldean’s music video for their multi-week #1 smash hit duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” and filmed on location at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon, “Hate My Heart” follows Underwood and a group of her girlfriends who are all approaching break-ups in different ways.  Watch the new music video now!
Jason Derulo & SHOUSE Release New Single Never Let You Go Photo
Jason Derulo & SHOUSE Release New Single 'Never Let You Go'
Jason Derulo and SHOUSE release new dance anthem “Never Let You Go” The song propels SHOUSE into a pop stratosphere with the help of Derulo’s unmistakable, soaring vocals and a thumping chorus. Derulo’s staggering velvety voice blends perfectly with the Melbourne SHOUSE choir, in a collective cry of longing and love from across the globe.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jekalyn Carr Releases 'Great Christmas'Jekalyn Carr Releases 'Great Christmas'
November 4, 2022

Jekayln Carr garnered six Stellar awards wins, four GMA Dove wins, five GRAMMY® Award nominations, and two Billboard Music Award nominations. Carr's accomplishments on the charts include nine Billboard number ones, six number one radio singles, two number one albums, and two number one digital singles.
King Canyon Releases New Single 'Mulholland'King Canyon Releases New Single 'Mulholland'
November 4, 2022

Eric Krasno is a two-time GRAMMY winning guitarist, musician and producer best known for his work with Soulive, Lettuce, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Pretty Lights. Krasno has been nominated for a GRAMMY a total of seven times for Best Blues Album, Best Contemporary Blues, Best R&B, and Best Electronic Album. Listen to the new single now!
Ronnie Dunn Releases New Version of Christmas Classic 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'Ronnie Dunn Releases New Version of Christmas Classic 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'
November 4, 2022

With 28 Academy of Country Music Awards, 19 Country Music Association Awards (the most of any artist), 2 GRAMMY Awards, and more than 30 million records sold as half of country music’s most-awarded duo in history, Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn has created a musical legacy.
Foals Announce Tour With Paramore & The Linda LindasFoals Announce Tour With Paramore & The Linda Lindas
November 4, 2022

The band – Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith – are currently on their North American tour (full information and dates below) which adds to their recent high profile live moments that have included ‘Later… with Jools Holland’ (watch here), and a UK headline tour that saw them play to a combined audience of 40,000 people in London alone.
Magnolia Park Release Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'Magnolia Park Release Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
November 4, 2022

Orlando-based band Magnolia Park have unveiled their debut album ‘Baku’s Revenge’ via Epitaph Records. They also share the new music video for track four of the album, “Radio Reject” that fuses their pop-punk sensibilities with trap influences while championing the misfits and underdogs of the world.