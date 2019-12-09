Award-Winning Kings Of Bachata Aventura Announce First U.S. Tour In 10 Years

Today award-winning bachata superstars Aventura announced their first U.S. tour in over 10 years. As one of the most influential Latin groups of all time, Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos will bring their exhilarating bachata sound to seven cities in the new year. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off February 6th in Los Angeles, CA and make stops in Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Boston and Washington D.C., before wrapping March 10th in Miami, FL.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Thursday, December 12th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 10th at 10am local time until Wednesday, December 11 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Aventura's last run of shows were a string of performances at the United Palace Theater in New York City in 2016. They recently reunited on stage at Romeo Santos' history making Utopia Concert at MetLife Stadium in September 2019. Earlier this year they released their first new single in 10 years, "Inmortal." The single debuted at number 5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and was just named Billboard's Tropical Song of the Year, spending a record 18 weeks at #1 on the tropical chart. Their greatest hits album Lo Mejor De Aventura was also the #1 selling tropical album of 2019. In April of this year, Aventura won for Tropical Duo/Group of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Aventura broke into the mainstream with their 2002 hit "Obsesión (featuring Judy Santos)". The group was integral to the evolution of bachata music and are the pioneers of the modern bachata sound. Aventura released five studio albums in a decade, spawning top 10 hits including "Cuando Volverás", "Un Beso", "Mi Corazoncito", "Los Infieles", "El Perdedor","Por Un Segundo", "Dile Al Amor", among others. They have sold out arenas across the U.S. such as the world famous Madison Square Garden. Aventura have been nominated for awards including American Music Awards, the Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, and Premio Lo Nuestro. They are one of the

most internationally recognized Latin groups of all time. In 2009, Aventura was the first bachata act to ever perform at the White House, for the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Aventura 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:

DATE | CITY | VENUE

Thursday, February 6, 2020 | Los Angeles, CA | The Forum

Thursday, February 13, 2020 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Friday, February 14, 2020 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Friday, February 28, 2020 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Thursday, March 5, 2020 | Washington DC | Capital One Arena

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | Miami, FL | AmericanAirlines Arena





