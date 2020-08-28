Aviella & Sawyr Make Dim Mak Debut via 'Lean'

Aviella & Sawyr combine pop influences and earworm dance melodies

Aviella & Sawyr combine pop influences and earworm dance melodies on their Dim Mak debut "Lean." The uplifting single is a heartfelt homage to the people we lean on for support in good times and in bad times.



Twenty-three-year-old Aviella is a singer/songwriter and performer, based in Orange County, California. Her vocal talent has taken her from county fair stages to performing the national anthem at Madison Square Garden, to now being recognized as one of the most in-demand rising topliners in dance music. "Lean" follows her recent vocal performances on Slushii's "I'd Do Anything," Barclay Crenshaw's "Hidden Harmonics" and QUIX's "All I Have." On "Lean," Aviella boldy echoes a vulnerable refrain over Sawyr's pristine production, asking, "Can I lean on you? When the night is through? When the ceiling is on the floor, and I can't really stand no more, Can I lean on you?"



"'Lean' is a true sign of the times- inspired by people & things in our lives which we choose to rely on in hardships...and those who pull us through tough times. 'Lean' shares that while the weight of the world may feel like it falls on your shoulders, you don't have to carry it alone." - AVIELLA



The masterful production and earworm songwriting on "Lean" comes from Bay Area native Sawyr. The multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer has worked behind the scenes on several of today's pop hits including ZAYN's "No Candle No Light (Feat. Nicki Minaj)," Nick Jonas' "Avalanche (Feat. Demi Lovato)," Taylor Swift's "Delicate (Sawyr & Ryan Tedder Mix)," and JoJo's "High Heels." By collaborating with a few of the world's brightest songwriters, Sawyr was able to knock it out of the park on another crossover bop.



"I wrote the song in the summer of 2018 alongside Johan Fransson and Casey Smith. We were sent to a writing camp, and none of us had ever worked together before. All being in the same mood songwriting wise, 'Lean' was born. The song flowed out, and the production followed suit. Easily my favorite song I've ever been a part of!" - SAWYR

Listen to the single here:

