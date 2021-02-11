Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ava Max Debuts Acoustic Video for 'My Head & My Heart'

The single recently entered the Top 40 at Pop Radio and is currently positioned at #20.

Feb. 11, 2021  
Pop sensation Ava Max debuts acoustic version and video for her latest single, "My Head & My Heart," out now! The single recently entered the Top 40 at Pop Radio and is currently positioned at #20.

Her single "Kings & Queens" is currently #2 on the Hot AC Chart with over 848 Million streams globally. The smash hit "King's & Queens" previously held #1 on the Hot AC chart for 7 straight weeks.

Ava Max is the daughter of Albanian immigrants and has grinded since grade school, exploding in the music world on a global scale with her 2018 triple-platinum smash "Sweet but Psycho."

Streamed over 2.1 billion times by 2020, the song clinched a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. Ava Max only accelerated this rapid rise to pop superstardom with the gold-selling "So Am I" [806 Million Global Streams], "Salt" [1.5 Billion Global Streams], and "Kings & Queens" [678 Million Global Streams] and "Who's Laughing Now" [225 Million Global Streams]. In the middle of this whirlwind, she pieced together her 2020 full-length debut album, Heaven & Hell.

Watch the acoustic video here:


