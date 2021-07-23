Ava Earl Releases New Album 'The Roses'

Girdwood, Alaska's young, but wise, songwriter Ava Earl has a masterful control of her craft. Writing music and expressing emotions that demonstrate both maturity and an appreciation for life's twists and turns, Earl's efforts have culminated, thus far, in her brand new album, The Roses. Officially released today, The Roses was recorded in Nashville and produced by JT Nero, one half of the Americana-outfit, Birds of Chicago, and features hauntingly beautiful background vocals from Allison Russell and Awna Teixeira.

The end result is a beautifully and intentionally crafted album that invokes images of natural wonder and fantasy alike, all while sticking closely to Earl's own personal experiences. Fans can stream or purchase The Roses now at this link.

Tracks like "Cimorene" and "Forever Girl" were premiered leading up to The Roses' release, finding traction and support from fans and critics alike-Underground Music Collective called the former "a gorgeous and gracefully finger-picked folk song which aims to take the listener to an 'enchanted space during a time of collective isolation, nostalgia, and longing," and Guitar Girl Magazine interviewed Earl around the release of "Forever Girl," saying, "Ava's music reflects the landscape she's grown up in-open, raw, beautiful."

An engaging performer, Earl thrives in a live concert setting, drawing audiences in with her music and stories. Highlight performances over the years include opening dates for Maggie Rogers, Rhett Miller, and Tim Easton. Tonight, Earl will be performing a very special release show at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Anchorage. A one-time virtual stream will take place Sunday at 7pm EST via Club Passim.