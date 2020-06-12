Ava Della Pietra Releases New Single 'Optimist'

On the heels of her last single "Christmas Tonight" being named one of Tiger Beat Magazine's "Best Holiday Songs of 2019," 15-year-old singer/songwriter and Broadway alumna Ava Della Pietra is continuing her remarkable rise with the release of "Optimist," an inspiring new song about keeping a positive mindset. American Songwriter premiered the single this week, calling it "bold," "refreshing," and "radio-ready."

Listen below!



"I wrote 'Optimist' because there are a lot of problems that face society today," Ava told American Songwriter. "No matter how hard it gets, we need to realize that we are one community, and together, we can have hope for a better future. With all the adversity, we must take action, rise above, and know that we will be alright. We all need a little optimism right now."



"Optimist" is an uplifting and personal prescription for overcoming negative thoughts, feelings, events, or hardships. One of forty songs that Ava has written, and one of ten already produced, "Optimist" will be featured on Ava's debut EP, slated for release later this year. Featuring material she collaborated on with producers Will Hicks (Ed Sheeran, Jamie Lawson), Justin Gray (Avril Lavigne, Mariah Carey), Adrian Gurvitz (Andra Day, Jesse McCartney, Cheetah Girls), and Brian Malouf (Michael Jackson, Sabrina Carpenter), the EP will also feature songs like "Forgotten," dedicated to the people of Puerto Rico suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, and "Home," inspired by the devastating stories of families torn apart on the southern border.



"I am beyond excited to have had the opportunity to collaborate with these incredible producers, and to have had a chance to perform these songs live this year," Ava said. "It was such an amazing feeling to be in the same room where some of my favorite songs were written and recorded."



A multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, bass, guitar, violin, and ukulele, Ava began performing at age four and writing songs at age five. She performed on the national tours of Les Misérables and White Christmas before joining the original cast of School of Rock, and has been featured on Good Morning America, Sesame Street, the Tony Awards, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and more. Over the past year, Ava has performed at the Sundance Film Festival, the Great South Bay Music Festival, the New York Tennis Open, and at Madison Square Garden in front of 20,000 Knicks fans. Most recently, in support of her new EP, Ava performed at My Father's Place in Roslyn, New York, and in front of a sold-out crowd at NYC's Rockwood Music Hall.



A supporter of both local and national charitable organizations, Ava is dedicated to advocating for young people, inspiring others to believe in themselves and follow their dreams. For more information on Ava Della Pietra, please visit https://www.avadellapietra.com/

